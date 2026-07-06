July 06, 2026 2:54 PM हिंदी

Arjun Rampal gives birthday shout-out to Ranveer Singh, shares glimpse of their strong camaraderie on ‘Dhurandhar’ sets

Arjun Rampal gives birthday shout-out to Ranveer Singh, shares glimpse of their strong camaraderie on ‘Dhurandhar’ sets

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal has extended warm birthday wishes to Ranveer Singh. He shared a glimpse of their strong camaraderie from the sets of ‘Dhurandhar.’

Taking to Instagram, Arjun, on Monday, posted a behind-the-scenes clip from the sets of their action thriller and wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Sher e, to more fabulous memories, performances, successes, love, ice baths, laughs, celebrations. Have a fabulous year ahead @ranveersingh big love and a huge hug. #happybirthdayranveersingh.”

The video features a sketch of Ranveer Singh’s portrayal from the movie ‘Dhurandhar.’ One candid BTS moment shows Arjun Rampal and Ranveer sharing a laugh on the sets. It also showcases Singh’s power-packed performance clips.

Reacting to the video, Arjun’s partner Gabriella Demetriades commented, “Happy birthday @ranveersingh.”

Arjun Rampal and Ranveer Singh appeared together in the spy-action thriller duology Dhurandhar (2025) and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026), directed by Aditya Dhar. In the films, Ranveer Singh plays the lead role, while Arjun Rampal takes on a powerful and intense supporting character.

Rampal portrays Major Iqbal, a calm yet ruthless ISI officer with a highly strategic mind. As the architect behind several terror operations, his character is referred to as the “Angel of Death” in the story. Ranveer Singh plays an undercover Indian intelligence officer named Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who operates under the deep-cover identity Hamza Ali Mazari.

The sequel, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' was released on 19 March 2026.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh turned 41 on July 6, 2026. The actor received warm birthday wishes from friends in the film industry.

Work-wise, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor will next appear in the upcoming film ‘Pralay,’ a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller set in a devastated Mumbai. Reports suggest that the film will rely on AI-powered visual effects to bring alive a ruined and collapsing cityscape.

--IANS

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