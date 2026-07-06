July 06, 2026 2:53 PM हिंदी

Arjun Kapoor elated as Anshula Kapoor's wedding ‘kaleeras’ fall on him, Khushi Kapoor seen overjoyed

Arjun Kapoor gets elated as Anshula Kapoor's wedding ‘kaleeras’ drop on him, Khushi Kapoor seen overjoyed

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor seems to have had a moment to remember during his dearest sister Anshula Kapoor's fun pre-wedding festivities after her wedding ‘kaleeras’ landed on him.

Anshula took to her social media account to share a fun video from the ceremony, capturing the traditional ‘kaleera’ ritual.

For the in-video caption, she wrote, "When the kaleera lands on your brother.. and he's happier than anyone else."

In the video, as Anshula shaked her ‘kaleeras’ over her seated unmarried friends and siblings , the ornaments landed on Arjun Kapoor, who broke into a wide smile amid loud cheers from everyone around.

Arjun proudly can be seen holding up the fallen kaleera with a broad smile on his face as family members celebrate the adorable moment.

Khushi Kapoor was also seen enjoying the ritual alongside the family, cheering and laughing.

Sharing the clip, Anshula captioned the post, "I've never seen anyone so committed to getting chosen by a kalira! @arjunkapoor My fav part? The Kalira that fell on him said 'smile'!"

Talking about the kaleera ceremony, for the uninitiated, is an important yet fun pre-wedding tradition in North Indian weddings, where the bride shakes her ‘kaleeras’ over the heads of her unmarried siblings and friends. It is believed that the person on whom the kaleera falls may be the next to get married.

Anshula's pre-wedding celebrations have been grabbing attention on social media over the past few days.

On Sunday afternoon, the social media influencer celebrated her Mehndi ceremony that saw her cousins, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and others.

The couple also marked the auspicious Mata Ki Chowki to kickstart the wedding festivities.

For the uninitiated, Anshula got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in New York after he proposed to her at Central Park, in June last year.

--IANS

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