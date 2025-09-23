September 23, 2025 7:59 PM हिंदी

Arjun Kapoor congratulates sister Janhvi for Homebound: 'U aren't here just to play to the gallery'

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor gave a big shout-out to his half sister Janhvi Kapoor for "Homebound", co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

Taking to the stories section of his Instagram handle, Arjun wrote, “What a raw visceral beautiful yet heart breaking tale of friendship this cinematic gem is... Makes u feel so much and leaves u numb at the same time... @neeraj.ghaywan thank u for making me feel grateful for having what I do... such purity is rarely witnessed anymore…@karanJohar @Aporva1972 u guys deserve so much credit for making sure this story is tild the right way..(sic).”

The proud brother praised Janhvi saying, “@janhvikapoor I am so proud of u for being part of this... ur choice to do this & ur performance in it reminds me agin of how much u love cinema and u aren't here just to play to the gallery... beautiful poignant and a film that deserves all the love it's getting and going to get.”

Vicky Kaushal also lauded his 'Masaan' director Neeraj Ghaywan's latest venture with the following words, “Calms you, breaks you... makes you go absolutely speechless! Kudos Team #Homebound! @neeraj.ghaywan @karanjohar @melitatoscan @ishaankhatter @vishaljethwa06 @janhvikapoor You guys were absolutely top notch! DON'T MISS!!!”

Malaika Arora penned on social media, “Wat absolutely incredible film... so deserving of all the love n wins. To many many more. Congratulations to the entire cast on such superlative performances.” Sharvari, on the other hand, shared, “I am at a loss of words after watching #Homebound tonight! Rooting for this beautiful film from the bottom of my heart @karanjohar @neeraj.ghaywan @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies I was so moved by your performances, big tight hug! @vishaljethwa06 @ishaankhatter @janhvikapoor.”

Additionally, Alia Bhatt congratulated the entire team of "Homebound" on being selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026.

She took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and penned, "Congratulations to the entire team!! This is so special.. Fingers and toes crossed".

--IANS

pm/

