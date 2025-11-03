Arjun Kapoor calls women’s world cup win a defining moment: ‘You’ve made history’

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor took to social media to celebrate India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph.

The actor penned a heartfelt note to applaud the champions. Calling it a defining moment for Indian cricket, Kapoor praised the team for “changing the face of the game” and inspiring countless young girls to dream big and believe in their power. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun posted a series of images and wrote, “What a moment for Indian cricket. What a moment for every Indian. Take a bow Champs, you’ve made history! Thank you, ladies, for changing the face of the game, for playing for every little girl who has dreamed of holding a bat, wearing that blue jersey and hearing a stadium roar her name.”

In the photos, the Indian women’s cricket team proudly poses with the World Cup trophy, their faces beaming with joy and pride. Draped in the colours of the national flag, the players celebrate their historic victory, capturing the emotion and unity of a team that has made the entire nation proud.

The Indian women’s cricket team is being showered with love and admiration from all corners of the country after their historic World Cup victory. Social media has been abuzz with congratulatory messages from fans, sports personalities, and Bollywood celebrities alike, all hailing the team’s remarkable achievement.

A host of film industry stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Hrithik Roshan and Arjun Kapoor, took to their social media handles to salute the champions.

Calling it a moment of transformation for women in sports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Moments like this are so much bigger than a trophy. This is a shift. A turning point for women in sports. We watched our heroes fight for this… with grit, with heart, with every drop of sweat it took to get here. They earned this. They brought it home. And because of them, something changes today.”

In her heartfelt note, Kareena said, “A proud moment for INDIA, for SPORT, for each and every GIRL who dared to dream… 2-11-2025, A date to be remembered …A date etched in history …Salute to the Indian women’s cricket team 🇮🇳… You are the real heroes and have shown the world how it’s done… A heartfelt congratulations to each and every player After all who said GIRLS can’t have it all ? CHARDI KALA PS. One with the skipper, our great captain.” (sic)

--IANS

ps/