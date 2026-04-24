Arjun Das-starrer 'Con City' makers drop BTS video of Thambi Ramaiah dancing to first single from film

Chennai, April 24 (IANS) The makers of director Harish Durairaj's eagerly awaited comedy family entertainer, featuring actors Arjun Das and Anna Ben in the lead, have now released a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video of actor Thambi Ramaiah dancing to the number 'Korean Family' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its X timeline, Power House Pictures, the production house producing the film, shared the link to the BTS video and wrote, "#ConCity first single #KoreanFamily - BTS - Behind the scenes dance video of #ThambiRamaiah sir. Starring @iam_arjundas @benanna_love @iYogiBabu #Vadivukkarasi #Akhilan. @powerhousepic in association with @Maaliandmaanvi @kloutstudios and @SilverTreeOffl.

It may be recalled that the makers had released the first single from the film on April 17. The fast paced number, which has been set to tune by Sean Roldan, has lyrics by Mohan Rajan and has been rendered by Vangal Pulla Vicky, Sublahshini and Leela.

The makers have already disclosed the characters played by Arjun Das, Anna Ben, Yogi Babu, Arul Doss, Abdul Razzak, Shahji Chen, Ponvannan, Sathanand, Rage Esakki, Madhan Dakshinamoorthy, Imman Annachi, Ramesh Thilak, Thambi Ramaiah and Bharadwaj Rangan in their film.

A teaser that the makers had released earlier has triggered huge interest in the film.

The teaser opens with Arjun Das getting threatened over phone by a money lender. He questions Arjun Das on why he had stopped picking up his calls.

From the phone conversation that Arjun Das has with this person, it becomes evident that Arjun Das has fled with his family after locking his home. The money lender threatens him saying, "Do you think I can't find you? If you think you can cheat me of my money, no matter where you run to, I will come and cut your family members to pieces before your eyes." Arjun Das sternly tells him he won't pay and asks him to do what he can.

Soon after the conversation, Arjun Das loses his temper and starts hurling things he can lay his hands on in anger. When he picks up a small handy machine which looks like a receipt printer in a grocery store to hurl it, lighting strikes and it happens to touch the machine in Arjun Das's hand.

Soon after, everytime, he presses a button for a receipt, 500 Rupee notes begin to come out of the machine. Soon, Arjun Das is in a position to repay the money lender. But it is not just Arjun Das who has found out that he has a machine that can cough up money...

Written and directed by Harish Durairaj, the film, apart from Arjun Das and Anna Ben, also features Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, Imman Annachi and Akhilan in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has music by Sean Roldan and cinematography by Aravind Viswanathan. Editing for the film is by Arul Moses A while production design is by Raj Kamal. Costumes in the film have been designed by Navaa Rambo Rajkumar while lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Mohan Rajan.

While the dances in the film have been choreographed by Santhosh, the fight sequences have been choreographed by Action Sandhosh.

--IANS

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