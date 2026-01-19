Arjun Das, Anna Ben-starrer titled 'Con City'

Chennai, Jan 19 (IANS) Ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj on Monday revealed the title of director Harish Durairaj's upcoming entertainer, featuring actors Arjun Das and Anna Ben in the lead, as 'Con City' and also released the first look poster of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline, Lokesh Kanakaraj wrote, "Very happy to unveil the first look of #ConCity. May this film do wonders for you @iam_arjundas machi! My hearty wishes to @harish_durairaj, @benanna_love, @iYogiBabu, #Vadivukarasi, @RSeanRoldan, @arunprajeethm, @vijaymp29, @proyuvraaj."

Sources close to the unit of the film say that 'Con City' will be a heartwarming family entertainer, blending humour, emotion, and middle-class relatability.

Apart from Arjun Das and well known Malayalam actress Anna Ben in the lead, the film will also feature actors Yogi Babu, Vadivukarasi and child artiste Akilan in pivotal roles.

Power House Pictures is producing this film, which also happens to mark the debut of writer-director Harish Durairaj.

The first-look poster has Arjun Das sporting an office backpack, while Anna Ben is seen clutching a handbag. Yogi Babu and Vadivukkarasi haul travel bags while Akilan is seen seated on a wheel chair with a gleaming trophy in hand.

This quirky and fascinating look of characters ignite curiosity about the film's plot. Sources close to the unit confirm that the unit has completed 80 per cent of the film's shooting. The film, they say, has been shot extensively at Mangalore, Chennai, and Mumbai.

The film boasts of an excellent technical team as well. It has music by ace music director Sean Roldan and cinematography by Aravind Viswanathan.

Editing for the film is by Arul Moses and production design is by Raj Kamal. Costumes in the film have been designed by Navaa Rambo Rajkumar and stunts in the film have been choreographed by Action Santhosh.

The film is slated to release in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

--IANS

mkr/