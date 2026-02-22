Arjun Bijlani shows how his son reacted when he asked him to lip-sync

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani used social media to show how his son Ayaan reacted when he asked him to lip-sync with him.

The clip posted by Arjun on his official Insta handle featured him lip-syncing to the "Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar" track from the movie "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar" in the car. The song has been crooned by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam.

While the 'Rise & Fall' winner is grooving to the song in full enthusiasm, his son is visibly shy and was seen blushing while adorably placing his hands on his face.

In the caption, Arjun revealed that his son refuses to lip-sync with him.

"Just us !! And he refuses to lip sync !!! (sic)," penned Arjun.

The comment section of the post saw some lovely remarks such as "You two are absolutely adorable", "Cuteeee", and "Aayan is so shy".

Arjun, who has been a part of the television industry for several years now, does not shy away from speaking his mind.

During a recent interaction with IANS, he opened up on long working hours in television, calling it "extremely difficult".

Arjun revealed that a 12-hour shift turns out to be a lot longer with the commute and overtime.

He told IANS, "I really feel that the working hours in the television industry are long. It is extremely difficult. Since I have been a part of the industry for so many years so I am aware that it is very diffcult for a tv actor or actress, especially actress because for a 9 am shift you have to get up at 7 am and leave for work by 8 am. Also, sometimes they call the female artists a little early as their makeup takes more time. The shoot usually goes on till 9 pm, and even more than that, after which you take off your makeup and custum, which also takes some time. Coming back home in traffic is also extremely time-consuming."

--IANS

pm/