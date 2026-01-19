Arjun Ashokan: I had to put on six kilos for my role in 'Chatha Pacha' (IANS Exclusive)

Kochi, Jan 19 (IANS) Actor Arjun Ashokan, who is best known for his brilliant performance in the Mammootty-starrer 'Brahmayugam', has now disclosed to IANS that he had to put on six kilos for his role as Savio in director Adhvaith Nayar's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies'.

Since its announcement, 'Chatha Pacha' has generated strong buzz for its distinctive WWF-inspired wrestling backdrop, bold visual language, and larger-than-life treatment. The film channels the raw pulse of Kerala street life and blends it with the flamboyant energy of wrestling culture. The film is all set to hit theatres on January 22, 2026.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Arjun Ashokan says, "I had to start preparation long before the others. If the shoot was done in June, I started my preparations from November the previous year."

But why did he have to start earlier than the others? Says the actor, The thing was that I was doing a movie named 'Thalavara' before 'Chatha Pacha' for which I had to tone down all my muscles. I had to appear lean for that character. So, right after that film, I had 'Chatha Pacha' lined up. So, I started my work before even the movie's sessions started."

Arjun, whose character Savio's ring name is Loco Lobo in the film, adds, "I guess I was 62 kilos when I did 'Thalavara' and I had to go all the way to 68. So, it was pretty good. It felt good after changing."

Point out to him that for most people, putting on weight is easy but losing weight is difficult and he replies, "Actually, for me, it's easy to lose and gain weight. I don't know. I can easily do that. But actually being fit is really hard."

Giving an idea of the kind of training he underwent to keep himself fit to play a wrestler, Arjun Ashokan says, "We had basic Parkour training.Actually, the preparation was just for us to prevent injuries while doing fights."

Produced under the banner of Reel World Entertainment, 'Chatha Pacha' is backed by Creative Producer Shihan Shoukath, along with producers Ritesh, Ramesh S Ramakrishnan and Shoukath Ali.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath. It is further strengthened by a solid technical team that includes music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, cinematography by Anend C. Chandran, screenplay by Sanoop Thykkoodam, action choreography by Kalai Kingson, and background score by Mujeeb Majeed, all of whom add scale, grit, and impact to the film’s cinematic vision.

