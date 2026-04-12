Arjun, Aditya clinch India’s first gold at US Open Pickleball Championship

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh secured India’s first gold medal at the ongoing US Open Pickleball Championship 2026, defeating top seeds Ryder Brown and Soli Messiri in straight sets in the U-18 boys’ doubles category in Naples, Florida.

The Indian pair dominated the final, registering an emphatic 11-1, 11-5 victory to outclass the favourites and clinch the title in their maiden appearance at the tournament.

In the women’s singles category, Naga Moksha added to India’s tally by winning a bronze medal after a closely contested match.

“This is extremely special for us; achieving this together is something that we and our family will cherish for a long time. We have worked very hard to make this happen and thank everyone who have supported us from back home. Most importantly, we are really grateful to the Maharashtra Pickleball Association and the Indian Pickleball Association for this opportunity.” Arjun Singh & Aditya Singh said right after winning the gold at the championship.

The 2026 edition marks India’s first participation at the US Open Pickleball Championship under the affiliation of the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA).

“My words have come true: the future of global pickleball domination is India. Our junior boys, Aditya Singh and Arjun, have just proved it by clinching gold at the 10th US Open against the top-seeded American pair. This victory isn’t just a win; it’s a statement. Mark my words, India’s first Olympic gold will come from the pickleball courts.” Mr. Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President, Indian Pickleball Association said on the historic victory.

The Indian contingent in the U-18 boys’ doubles featured three pairings — Arjun Singh/Aditya Singh, Jeet Sood/Yuvraj Singh, and Panth Thakkar/Atharva Sheth — and were considered underdogs due to their first-time participation at the tournament.

Panth Thakkar and Atharva Sheth impressed with a top-eight finish before losing to eventual champions Arjun and Aditya, while Jeet Sood and Yuvraj Singh exited in the round of 32.

Backed by the IPA, the Indian contingent had earlier received direct entry into the US Open following a partnership between the national federation and the organisers, marking a significant step forward for the sport in the country.

Meanwhile, Purvansh Patel qualified for the Pro Doubles main draw and is set to compete on Monday. Other Indian players, including Mihika Yadav, Dhiren Patel and Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, will begin their campaigns later in the tournament.

--IANS

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