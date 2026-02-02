Arijit Singh's single with Salim-Suleman post announcement of retirement from playback

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Arijit Singh has collaborated with the composer duo Salim-Suleman for a brand new single titled "Into You". The track comes shortly after the acclaimed singer and composer announced his retirement from playback singing.

The peppy romantic number, which has been jointly crooned by Arijit and Ananya Sharma, has reached the audience ahead of Valentine's Day.

Penned by Shraddha Pandit and Shivansh Jindal, "Into You" delves into the emotion of being instantly drawn to someone without expressing it.

The music video features Dharmik Samani and Ananya Sharma taking over the screen with some edgy choreography, flaunting their smooth moves.

Meanwhile, Arijit recently left his fans and members of the music and film industry shocked as he announced through an Instagram post that he has decided not to take up any new assignments as a playback singer.

His post read, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

The singer also expressed gratitude to his admirers for giving him unconditional love and support for so many years.

Recently, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj asked Arijit to ‘take back his sanyaas’, terming his decision to retire as ‘unfair’.

The 'Omkara' maker dropped a clip of himself on social media, where he was seen singing a song recorded by Arijit.

“Hey Arijit.. Till a few days back while we were jamming on this song (you were shooting the video) I didn’t know that this will be my one of the last film song with you. This is unfair.. #TakeBackYourSanyaas. It’s unacceptable,” he shared.

