July 15, 2025 5:48 PM हिंदी

Arijit Singh to make directorial debut with jungle adventure film produced by Mahaveer Jain

Arijit Singh to make directorial debut with jungle adventure film produced by Mahaveer Jain

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Superstar singer Arijit Singh, who has been consistently belting out chartbusters, is turning leaf on a new chapter in his professional life. The singer is all set to enter into a new territory, and is set to make his debut as a Bollywood film director.

As per a source, the film is touted to be a jungle adventure film, and will be bankrolled by Mahaveer Jain.

The source said, “Arijit Singh is all set to direct a unique jungle adventure film. Mahaveer Jain is the producer and he’s excited about this ambitious project. He’s going all out to ensure that the film appeals to the Pan-India audience”.

The source further mentioned, “The casting and prep are underway. The team plans to announce the film once the casting and title are locked. Until now, Arijit Singh has rocked the show as a singer, due to which he’s also a top artist on Spotify. Now, he will surprise one and all with his directorial prowess”.

The film is written by Arijit himself and Koyel Singh. It is produced by Sudipta Bhattacharya, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of ‘Fukrey’ and Bala Saheb Darade under the banner of Mahaveer Jain Films and Alokdyuti Films. It is co-produced by God Bless Entertainment.

On the music front, Arijit’s latest track ‘Zamaana Lage’ from the multi-starrer 'Metro...In Dino' has been getting a great response. The music for the album has been composed by Arijit’s frequent collaborator Pritam, who Arijit even assisted during the initial phase of his career as a programmer and singer.

Meanwhile, this project adds to the exciting lineup of Mahaveer Jain Films. Apart from the Arijit Singh project, he’s making ‘NaagZilla’, which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. He is also producing ‘White’ along with Siddharth Anand. It is an international thriller inspired by the life of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. It stars Vikrant Massey and is already under production.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

KL Rahul's form is a massive takeaway for India: Sanjay Manjrekar

KL Rahul's form is a massive takeaway for India: Sanjay Manjrekar

India’s export of goods and services clock 6.5 per cent growth in June

India’s export of goods and services clock 6.5 pc growth in June, up 5.94 pc for Q1

Suki Waterhouse reveals why she hasn’t been active on social media

Suki Waterhouse reveals why she hasn’t been active on social media

Aasif Khan assures his fans that he is on road to recovery after suffering heart attack

Aasif Khan assures his fans that he is on road to recovery after suffering heart attack

India men's and women's cricket teams meet King Charles III

India men's and women's cricket teams meet King Charles III

Everton sign goalkeeper Mark Travers on four-year deal

Everton sign goalkeeper Mark Travers on four-year deal

Nimisha Priya's execution temporarily frozen, talks on ‘Blood Money’ underway: Counsel (IANS)

Nimisha Priya's execution temporarily frozen, talks on 'blood money' underway: Counsel

Rajasthan Congress chief meets school girl who exposed waterlogging crisis in Sikar

Rajasthan Congress chief meets school girl who exposed waterlogging crisis in Sikar

Javed-Mohsin's heartbreak anthem 'Teri Galiyon Mein' features Mohammed Faiz

Javed-Mohsin's heartbreak anthem 'Teri Galiyon Mein' features Mohammed Faiz

Viineet Kumar Siingh shares what makes ‘Rangeen’ unique in the OTT landscape

Viineet Kumar Siingh shares what makes ‘Rangeen’ unique in the OTT landscape