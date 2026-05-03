Archival image of Pak satellite shared as 'original' to whip up sentiments: Report

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The successful launch of Pakistani satellite Electro-Optical Satellite (EO-3) by its Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre, a strategic base in China, led to public celebrations as people rejoiced over nation's expansive space ambitions.

However, the circulation of an archival photo of the satellite, presented as an "after-launch" picture, dented the public mood with many questioning the sanctity and success of the satellite launch.

The satellite, called PRSC-EO3, lifted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in northern China and rode into the orbit aboard a Chinese Long March-6 rocket on April 25.

The satellite carried high-resolution imaging capability.

Though SUPARCO didn't release any official specifications, a viral image linked to the satellite, shared on Pakistani social media raised many eyebrows.

According to a report in Eurasia Review, the image was widely shared on Pakistani social media after the launch and it was presented as EO-3's first captured photograph -- showcasing satellite's inaugural transmission from orbit.

The image whipped up national pride as well as public sentiments.

Soon after, official reports disputed the image's originality and said that it was an archival image, posted on SUPRACO's website months before its launch in 2025.

The photo stoked national pride and whipped up public sentiments but in absence of any official acknowledgement, the photo only created confusion and doubts, eventually faded through the social media.

Taking note of controversy, the report highlights Pakistan's duplicity saying, "The juxtaposition -- real satellite, fake photo -- is not accidental. It reflects something structural about how Pakistan's information environment operates, particularly around moments of genuine achievement that are not considered sufficient on their own terms."

The report also sheds light on Pakistan's clever and clumsy attempt to fan public sentiments despite the fact its satellite was pushed into orbit by Chinese rocket, an infrastructure that the nation doesn't possess.

It also went to dig out multiple incidents of the Operation Sindoor aftermath, when Pakistan's communication wing went overboard in circulating fake videos, fabricated images and also false advisories purportedly to show destroyed Indian air defence systems, damaged airfields, and burning weapons facilities -- claims that remained far from truth.

The report points to Pakistan's penchant for pushing false rhetoric and propaganda by manipulating details and images.

In one incriminating incident, one piece of footage circulated as evidence of destruction on Indian side was traced to an army simulation video game.

The report further states, "Pakistan has a documented history in this domain. Paksat-1 was acquired in 2002 -- the satellite itself had been in orbit since 1996, originally launched as Palapa-C1 for Indonesia. When former Presidentr General Pervez Musharraf promoted it as evidence that Pakistan had surpassed India in space technology, the indigenous capability claim was false."

"The satellite was third-hand -- originally bought by Indonesia, later sold to Turkey, and then hurriedly purchased by Pakistan to occupy its only remaining orbital slot," it added.

The EO-3 is placed in its orbit and will perform its work as specified over the next few days.

But, what stands exposed is Pakistan's dubious and fake information drive.

The image which else could have symbolised its cosmic prowess, instead went to create doubts over its overrated claims.

--IANS

mr/khz