Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan lauds step-son for setting high standards as a sibling

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Sshura Khan, the wife of Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has shared a heartfelt post for the actor’s son Arhaan Khan on his 24th birthday.

On Monday, she took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of her step-son, as she praised him humility, ethics, and high standards as a sibling.

She wrote in the caption, “In the years that I’ve known you, I’ve admired the wonderful son and incredible friend you are, but watching you as a big brother has been a whole new discovery…!! You’ve set the bar so high that Sipaara might never settle for anything less. She’s one lucky little sister, and you’re one in a million. All our love, always. Happy Birthday, Arhaan @iamarhaankhan”.

Arhaan is Arbaaz Khan’s only child from his first marriage with Malaika Arora. He studied filmmaking in the United States, and assisted Karan Johar on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. He also launched a podcast, ‘Dumb Biryani’, featuring conversations with celebrities and family members.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika announced their separation in March 2016 after nearly 19 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised by the Bandra Family Court on May 11, 2017. Malaika subsequently spoke about how the decision to end the marriage attracted criticism, with some people calling her selfish, but maintained that she needed to prioritise her happiness.

While Malaika dated actor Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz subsequently dated Giorgia Andriani before marrying celebrity make-up artiste Sshura Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, at his sister Arpita Khan's Mumbai residence. The couple welcomed a daughter in October 2025.

--IANS

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