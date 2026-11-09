November 09, 2026 5:47 PM हिंदी

Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan lauds step-son for setting high standards as a sibling

Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan lauds step-son for setting high standards as a sibling

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Sshura Khan, the wife of Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has shared a heartfelt post for the actor’s son Arhaan Khan on his 24th birthday.

On Monday, she took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of her step-son, as she praised him humility, ethics, and high standards as a sibling.

She wrote in the caption, “In the years that I’ve known you, I’ve admired the wonderful son and incredible friend you are, but watching you as a big brother has been a whole new discovery…!! You’ve set the bar so high that Sipaara might never settle for anything less. She’s one lucky little sister, and you’re one in a million. All our love, always. Happy Birthday, Arhaan @iamarhaankhan”.

Arhaan is Arbaaz Khan’s only child from his first marriage with Malaika Arora. He studied filmmaking in the United States, and assisted Karan Johar on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. He also launched a podcast, ‘Dumb Biryani’, featuring conversations with celebrities and family members.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika announced their separation in March 2016 after nearly 19 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised by the Bandra Family Court on May 11, 2017. Malaika subsequently spoke about how the decision to end the marriage attracted criticism, with some people calling her selfish, but maintained that she needed to prioritise her happiness.

While Malaika dated actor Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz subsequently dated Giorgia Andriani before marrying celebrity make-up artiste Sshura Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, at his sister Arpita Khan's Mumbai residence. The couple welcomed a daughter in October 2025.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Jemimah returns to India’s squads for all-format tour of South Africa, Amanjot included in T20Is

Jemimah returns to India’s squads for all-format tour of South Africa, Amanjot included in T20Is

Bangladesh's new Foreign Secretary dodges questions on Hasina passport issue

Bangladesh's new Foreign Secretary dodges questions on Hasina passport issue

Nithiin's 'Alias Rukmini' shooting wrapped! (Photo: Unanimous Productions/Instagram)

Nithiin's 'Alias Rukmini' shooting wrapped!

India, EU review Strategic Partnership, progress on FTA

India and EU review Strategic Partnership, progress on FTA

Rs 1 crore prize purse awaits runners at Puri Coastal Marathon, the first-ever road-plus-sand marathon in Puri, Odisha, on Monday. Photo credit: Odisha Athletics

Puri Coastal Marathon: Rs 1 crore prize purse awaits runners at first-ever road-plus-sand marathon

Pakistan's Lahore becomes world's most polluted city (File Photo)

Pakistan's Lahore becomes world's most polluted city

Gujarat must be drug-free by 2028, a year ahead of national target: HM Amit Shah (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat must be drug-free by 2028, a year ahead of national target: HM Amit Shah

Bhavika Ahire, Anaadi Tagde to lead India U19 sides in home Women's U19 T20 Tri-Series with Nepal. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Bhavika Ahire, Anaadi Tagde to lead India U19 sides in home tri-series with Nepal

Actor Balaji Murugadoss: I will meet you in court; will make sure every cop who came to my house is suspended! (Photo: Balaji Murugadoss/X)

Actor Balaji Murugadoss tells cops: I will meet you in court; says will make sure every cop who came to his house is suspended!

Craig Ervine becomes oldest Zimbabwean to hit Test hundred (Credit: X/Zimbabwe Cricket)

Craig Ervine becomes oldest Zimbabwean to hit Test hundred