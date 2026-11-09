November 09, 2026 5:49 PM हिंदी

India and Lebanon hold first Foreign Office Consultations

India and Lebanon hold first Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) India and Lebanon held the first Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on Monday, discussing ways to deepen bilateral cooperation across several sectors and exchanging views on regional and international issues of shared interest.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary, Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs, in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Ambassador Abdel Sattar Issa, Secretary-General of Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants.

“The meeting reviewed the entire gamut of India-Lebanon bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen it across political-security, economic and socio-cultural pillars. They identified cooperation in trade and investment, digital public infrastructure and pharmaceuticals as priorities. They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest,” the MEA posted on X.

Earlier in August, Sripriya Ranganathan had called on Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon, and discussed building on the strong platform of bilateral cooperation.

"Amb. Sripriya Ranganathan called on H.E. Dr Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon. They had fruitful discussions on India–Lebanon relations, building on the strong platform of bilateral cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest," the Embassy of India in Beirut stated on X.

Ranganathan also met Abdel Sattar Issa, Secretary General at Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beirut, and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

“H.E. Amb. Sripriya Ranganathan met H.E. Amb. Abdel Sattar Issa, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lebanon today. They reviewed the full gamut of India–Lebanon bilateral relations and exchanged views on further strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest. They also discussed the evolving situation in the region,” the Indian Embassy in Lebanon stated on X.

“Delighted to be in Beirut and begin my engagements by meeting Secretary General Amb. Abdul Sattar Essa to discuss our bilateral cooperation in all its aspects,” Secretary Ranganathan said on X.

The Indian diplomat also met with Nabih Berri, President of the National Assembly of Lebanon, and discussed ways to further strengthen the India–Lebanon partnership, including through parliamentary exchanges. They also discussed regional issues.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Jemimah returns to India’s squads for all-format tour of South Africa, Amanjot included in T20Is

Jemimah returns to India’s squads for all-format tour of South Africa, Amanjot included in T20Is

Bangladesh's new Foreign Secretary dodges questions on Hasina passport issue

Bangladesh's new Foreign Secretary dodges questions on Hasina passport issue

Nithiin's 'Alias Rukmini' shooting wrapped! (Photo: Unanimous Productions/Instagram)

Nithiin's 'Alias Rukmini' shooting wrapped!

India, EU review Strategic Partnership, progress on FTA

India and EU review Strategic Partnership, progress on FTA

Rs 1 crore prize purse awaits runners at Puri Coastal Marathon, the first-ever road-plus-sand marathon in Puri, Odisha, on Monday. Photo credit: Odisha Athletics

Puri Coastal Marathon: Rs 1 crore prize purse awaits runners at first-ever road-plus-sand marathon

Pakistan's Lahore becomes world's most polluted city (File Photo)

Pakistan's Lahore becomes world's most polluted city

Gujarat must be drug-free by 2028, a year ahead of national target: HM Amit Shah (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat must be drug-free by 2028, a year ahead of national target: HM Amit Shah

Bhavika Ahire, Anaadi Tagde to lead India U19 sides in home Women's U19 T20 Tri-Series with Nepal. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Bhavika Ahire, Anaadi Tagde to lead India U19 sides in home tri-series with Nepal

Actor Balaji Murugadoss: I will meet you in court; will make sure every cop who came to my house is suspended! (Photo: Balaji Murugadoss/X)

Actor Balaji Murugadoss tells cops: I will meet you in court; says will make sure every cop who came to his house is suspended!

Craig Ervine becomes oldest Zimbabwean to hit Test hundred (Credit: X/Zimbabwe Cricket)

Craig Ervine becomes oldest Zimbabwean to hit Test hundred