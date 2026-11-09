India and Lebanon hold first Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) India and Lebanon held the first Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on Monday, discussing ways to deepen bilateral cooperation across several sectors and exchanging views on regional and international issues of shared interest.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary, Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs, in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Ambassador Abdel Sattar Issa, Secretary-General of Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants.

“The meeting reviewed the entire gamut of India-Lebanon bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen it across political-security, economic and socio-cultural pillars. They identified cooperation in trade and investment, digital public infrastructure and pharmaceuticals as priorities. They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest,” the MEA posted on X.

Earlier in August, Sripriya Ranganathan had called on Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon, and discussed building on the strong platform of bilateral cooperation.

"Amb. Sripriya Ranganathan called on H.E. Dr Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon. They had fruitful discussions on India–Lebanon relations, building on the strong platform of bilateral cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest," the Embassy of India in Beirut stated on X.

Ranganathan also met Abdel Sattar Issa, Secretary General at Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beirut, and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

“H.E. Amb. Sripriya Ranganathan met H.E. Amb. Abdel Sattar Issa, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lebanon today. They reviewed the full gamut of India–Lebanon bilateral relations and exchanged views on further strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest. They also discussed the evolving situation in the region,” the Indian Embassy in Lebanon stated on X.

“Delighted to be in Beirut and begin my engagements by meeting Secretary General Amb. Abdul Sattar Essa to discuss our bilateral cooperation in all its aspects,” Secretary Ranganathan said on X.

The Indian diplomat also met with Nabih Berri, President of the National Assembly of Lebanon, and discussed ways to further strengthen the India–Lebanon partnership, including through parliamentary exchanges. They also discussed regional issues.

--IANS

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