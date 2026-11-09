Kajol shares a glimpse of unrecorded Diwali moments with Ajay Devgn: ‘The best times are those you couldn't record'

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Kajol gave a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations with husband and actor Ajay Devgn.

She also shared a thoughtful message about cherishing moments away from social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a candid picture from the festive celebrations and reflected on how some of life's best moments are those that cannot always be captured on camera or documented.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, “The best times are those u just couldn’t record and keep a track of.. Happy Diwali to all those who didn’t post pics as well .. #diwalitimes #allaboutthatday.” The slightly blurred picture features Kajol and Ajay Devgn twinning in white as they pose together during their Diwali celebrations. The ‘Dilwale’ actress wore a traditional white saree paired with statement jewellery, completing her festive look with an elegant touch.

Kajol recently shared glimpses from fashion designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali party, where she embraced a ’90s-inspired look. The actress posted a series of pictures and videos from the celebration on her Instagram handle. The images showed her posing with Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, among others.

Giving credit to Manish for bringing back the charm of the ’90s through her festive look, Kajol wrote, “The nineties called and said they wanted us back ;) Only Manish could’ve made it happen. #diwalinight #aboutlastnight #lightandlove.”

The pictures and videos offered a glimpse of the fun-filled evening. In one clip, Kajol was seen laughing and posing with Manish and Karan Johar. Another frame featured her with daughter Nysa and Twinkle Khanna. A candid moment captured Karan planting a kiss on Kajol's cheek. She also posed with Akshay Kumar and Karisma Kapoor during the celebrations.

On November 5, Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded Diwali party at his Mumbai residence. The festive evening was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others.

--IANS

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