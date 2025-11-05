November 05, 2025 8:03 PM हिंदी

Arbaaz Khan says his character in ‘Kaal Trighori’ is packed with ambiguity

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor Arbaaz Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Kaal Trighori’, has shared that his character in the film comes with a lot of ambiguity.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Wednesday, and it gives a peek into the haunting world where ancient curses, legends, and human terror intertwine. It unravels the darkest corners of fear, a mysterious haveli, an ominous voodoo doll, a black cat, and a long-buried myth that comes alive under a rare celestial event.

At the trailer launch, Arbaaz Khan told the media, “I think it has a lot to do with how Nitin sir envisioned this film and shaped my character, it’s unlike anything I’ve played before. I don’t think I’ve ever really done a proper horror film; some might have turned out horror (laughs), but not intentionally so. What made this project exciting was how well-etched and layered the character is. There are many nuances, and the story keeps you guessing about who the real culprit might be. My character carries that same ambiguity, as do others, keeping the audience constantly on edge”.

The film also stars Rituparna Sengupta, and Aditya Srivastava, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajesh Sharma, and Mugdha Godse. It is written and directed by Nitin Vaidya.

As per the trailer, Aditya Srivastava is seen performing a cryptic ritual, while Rituparna Sengupta and Arbaaz Khan find themselves trapped in a cursed night where reality and illusion blur.

Rituparna Sengupta said, “I’ve done strong roles before, but this was a completely new genre for me. I always want to explore worlds I haven’t stepped into because, as an actor, I believe my roles should challenge me and push my boundaries. This film did exactly that. I spent a lot of time with my director working on body language, expressions of fear, and subtle nuances, as the character has tremendous depth. It was an intense yet deeply enriching experience to perform”.

Produced by Nitin Ghataliya, Shirish Vaidya, and Mansukh Talsaniya under the banner of Navin Productions LLP, ‘Kaal Trighori’ is backed by Rahul Vaidya as executive producer. The film is set to release on November 14.

--IANS

aa/

