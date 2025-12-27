Aravalli range is priceless natural heritage; govt fully committed to its conservation: Raj CM

Jaipur, Dec 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Saturday that the Aravalli mountain range is an invaluable natural heritage of the state and that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government is fully committed to its protection.

He asserted that the state government's stance is clear and firm -- no tampering with the natural form of the Aravallis will be allowed under any circumstances.

The Chief Minister directed the Forest and Environment Department, Mines Department, Police and other concerned agencies to launch joint special campaigns in the Aravalli districts to curb illegal mining.

He emphasised that all departments must act in close coordination and take stringent action against violations.

Chief Minister Sharma was chairing a review meeting of the Forest and Environment, and the Mines departments at his residence on Saturday.

He said that the state government will not grant permission for any new mining activities in the Aravalli region.

He added that the Central government has also issued clear directives in this regard, which will be uniformly applicable across the entire Aravalli belt.

These measures, he said, will help preserve the natural character of the mountain range and effectively curb irregular and illegal mining.

The Chief Minister also added that while issuing mining leases, the state government has ensured strict compliance with the guidelines issued from time to time by the Supreme Court and the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), along with all environmental safeguards.

He told that a Rs 250 crore Green Aravalli Development Project has been launched to rejuvenate the Aravalli range.

Under the project, intensive plantation is being carried out across 32,000 hectares in Aravalli districts to restore greenery and ecological balance.

Senior officials from the Chief Minister's Office, Forest and Environment Department, and the Mines Department were present at the meeting.

