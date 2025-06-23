June 23, 2025 5:58 PM हिंदी

Arab nations condemn Damascus suicide bombing

Kuwait City, June 23 (IANS) Several Arab countries, including Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Qatar, on Monday condemned the suicide bombing at a Damascus church in Syria which has so far killed at least 22 people and wounded 63 others.

According to the Syrian authorities, two attackers stormed Mar Elias (St. Elias) Orthodox Church in the predominantly Christian Dweilaa neighbourhood during Sunday evening Mass, opened fire on worshippers, and detonated explosive belts near the entrance.

Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the country's strong condemnation and denunciation of the "terrorist attack on the Church" which resulted in several deaths and injuries.

"The Ministry affirms the State of Kuwait's firm stance rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism, regardless of their motives. It expresses the State of Kuwait's sincere condolences to the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic and the families of the victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry of Kuwait.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly condemned the criminal act and affirmed its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

"The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist bombing at Mar Elias Church near Damascus, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent people. The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, and with the government and people of Syria over this terrorist crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured," reported the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Condemning the attack, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the country's firm position on rejecting all forms of violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives or causes. It also strongly condemned any targetting of places of worship and acts that terrorize civilians.

"The Ministry expresses Qatar's full solidarity with the Syrian government in all measures it undertakes to preserve security and stability," read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry of Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed the Kingdom's condemnation of the terrorist attack.

"The Ministry reiterates the Kingdom's firm stance rejecting the targetting of places of worship, the intimidation of innocent civilians, and the innocent bloodshed, affirming the Kingdom's solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic against all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism," the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

Additionally, the Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar expressed shock over the horrific "terrorist attack" and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

"Horrified by the cowardly terrorist attack in the Mar Elias church in Damascus today, in which at least 20 innocent worshippers were murdered. My condolences to the families of the victims and to the Christian community in Syria," Sa'ar posted on X.

--IANS

int/scor/as

