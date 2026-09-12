Hockey India President suspends DG Srivastava for dereliction of duty

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey on Saturday initiated disciplinary proceedings with a show-cause notice to HI director general Cdr RK Srivastava and directed him to immediately cease discharging his duties.

In the show-cause notice, the Hockey India President alleged Cdr RK Srivastava of, among other things, dereliction of duty or wilful disobedience. The notice mentions the arbitrary decision to change the national team’s jersey without prior consultation or clearance ahead of the World Cup.

“In the interest of maintaining discipline, accountability and the smooth functioning of Hockey India, we hereby inform you that, with immediate effect, all your powers as Director General of Hockey India cease, and you shall not exercise any authority or act on behalf of Hockey India pending further decision in accordance with the Hockey India Bye-Laws.

"You are further directed to hand over complete operational charge, together with all official records, documents, files, official access credentials, assets and pending matters, to such officer/person as may be designated in writing by the President’s Office...,” the show-cause notice said.

The notice also mentioned more instances, but the immediate trigger has been the decision to change the colours of Indian teams' jerseys and Srivastava’s travel to the World Cup despite explicit and repeated directions from Tirkey against it.

The HI president has instead approved Subhadra Pradhan, Rani Rampal and Sardar Singh as selectors and junior coaches for travel, but none were informed.

Srivastava has also been taking arbitrary decisions in franchise coordination and priority work regarding the Hockey India League. “The non-compliance on your part was a direct insult to, and disobedience of, the office of the President, Hockey India,” it states.

Among other charges of dereliction of duty or wilful disobedience, the notice mentions the non-execution of directed disciplinary action against the contracted PR agency, non-submission of proof for action taken against concerned players and chief coach Craig Fulton on reports of misdemeanour during the South African tour in December last, non-availability on record of the internal/POSH committee proceedings and report on allegations against Vikram Pal and withholding communications from the FIH/AHF/national federations.

--IANS

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