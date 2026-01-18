Aqil Khan Obaid replaces Hafieezullah Zadran in Afghanistan’s U19 squad

Windhoek, Jan 18 (IANS) Right-hand batter Aqil Khan Obaid has replaced Hafieezullah Zadran in Afghanistan’s U19 World Cup squad after the latter was ruled out of the tournament owing to a wrist fracture that he sustained during the team’s campaign opener against South Africa.

Aqil was named one of the three reserve players alongside Fahim Qasemi and Izat Noor, who had travelled with the side, when the team announced the Mahboob Khan-led 15-member squad.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 has approved Aqil Khan Obaid as a replacement for Hafieezullah Zadran in the Afghanistan squad. Obaid was named as a replacement after Zadran was ruled out due to a fracture to his left wrist, which he sustained during Afghanistan’s successful tournament opening match against South Africa. He has been pronounced unable to continue his participation in the remainder of the tournament,” the ICC said in a statement.

“The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad. The Event Technical committee of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 consists of Wasim Khan (Chair and ICC General Manager - Cricket), Sarah Edgar (ICC Senior Manager - Events), Hamilton Masakadza (Zimbabwe Cricket Tournament Director) and Tash Farrant (independent nominee),” it added.

Afghanistan earned their place in the marquee tournament by winning the Asia Qualifier last year, during which they remained unbeaten. They narrowly edged out Nepal based on Net Run Rate to secure their qualification.

Later in the year, Afghanistan defeated Nepal again at the U19 Asia Cup, with Uzairullah Niazai shining by scoring a crucial 61. Niazai also performed well during the Bangladesh tour, amassing 275 runs in four innings.

The U19 World Cup commenced on January 15, and Afghanistan have played just one match so far, against the Proteas, winning it by 28 runs. They’ll next face the West Indies on Sunday before concluding their group-stage fixtures on January 21 with a match against Tanzania.

