Mannara Chopra gives a peek into the place where she spent her childhood

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actress Mannara Chopra took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about her childhood in Ambala Cantt, where her nani's house holds many cherished memories.

Taking to her Instagram, Mannara shared a collage of memories, from the cozy corners of her grandmother's house to the military hospital where she was born, and the vibrant streets of Ambala in Haryana, which has a large Indian Army and Indian Air Force presence within its cantonment area.

Mannara wrote: “My Nani’s house in Ambala Cantt — where every corner holds a piece of my heart.”

The actress paid a homage to her late nana (grandfather), an army person with a love for jazz, and spotlighted how his discipline and strength influenced her.

“I added a touch of jazz to this video — a small homage to my Nana, who had a soft spot for timeless melodies. A dignified soul from a proud army background, just like many in my family. That discipline, grace, and quiet strength continue to shape who I am today,” she said.

The motley of pictures and video also features the Military Hospital where she was born, scenes of army life, and the charm of the cantonment town.

“You’ll also spot a picture of the Military Hospital — a place that holds deep meaning for me, as it’s where I was born. We captured a few glimpses from the streets of Ambala — the commanding presence of army tanks, the calm bustle of life, and that unmistakable charm only a cantonment town can carry.”

She reflected on the nostalgic feeling of returning to her roots and shared that she wanted to capture the vibrancy of the local produce at home.

Mannara, who is the cousin of global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, wrote: “There’s a certain warmth in returning to the home where your childhood lived — lazy afternoons, innocent laughter, and the comforting aroma of homemade food n pickles It’s more than nostalgia. It’s grounding. It’s belonging.”

She added: “I had planned to capture the vibrancy of the local produce at home— mangoes, guavas, jamuns, lemons, and so many seasonal vegetables that add color to life here.

But maybe next time. Until then… ciao.”

