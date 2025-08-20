Badshah overwhelmed ahead of his Unfinished Tour, says ’musicians & artists live for this'

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Rapper Badshah is unable to contain his excitement as his ‘Unfinished Tour’ in the U.S is about to commence shortly.

The rapper claimed that he has been getting several messages from the netizens ahead of his tour, and he cannot wait to perform in front of them.

Posting a photo of himself with his luggage, Badshah wrote on his official Insta handle, "Bohot door jaana hai. Hardly 2 weeks away from THE UNFINISHED TOUR in the US. Getting so many messages its overwhelming."

"To be in front of them to be able to see them see me. Singing along, putting up the show for them. Musicians and artists live for this. If they say anything else then they are not in it for the art. Can't wait to show you THE SHOW (sic)," he added.

Refreshing your memory, his last U.S tour in 2024 came to an abrupt and dramatic pause, but now Badshah is ready to rule the stage once again.

Spilling his excitement regarding the ‘Unfinished Tour’, Bhadshah said: “The Unfinished Tour is very special for me, it is more than just a comeback. It's closure, celebration, and commitment rolled into one. What happened in 2024 was unfortunate, but it made me even more determined to give my fans the show they truly deserve. With Mr. Sood and his team, I believe we will live up to that promise together."

"I’m coming back stronger, louder, and more grateful than ever. I’ve always had an amazing experience performing for the warm and energetic crowd in the U.S., and I’m especially excited to be back after what happened last year," the rapper added.

Organised by Intense Entertainment, Badshah will be performing across six major U.S. cities.

The ‘Unfinished Tour’ will commence on September 5 in Virginia, followed by a performance on September 6 in New Jersey, and September 13 in San Francisco, September 14 in Seattle, and September 19 in Dallas.

The tour will conclude in Chicago on September 20.

