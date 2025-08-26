Apple to open its fourth India retail store in Pune on Sep 4

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Tech giant Apple on Tuesday announced it will open doors to its first store in Pune -- Apple Koregaon Park -- on September 4. This will be the company's fourth own retail store in the country.

This opening marks a significant expansion for Apple in the country, offering customers in Pune new ways to explore and buy Apple products, and experience Apple’s exceptional service in person, the iPhone maker said in a statement.

The barricade for Apple Koregaon Park was revealed following last week’s announcement in Bengaluru, where Apple Hebbal will open on September 2.

Adorned with rich, vibrant feathers inspired by the Peacock - India’s national bird and a symbol of pride - the artwork celebrates Apple’s third and fourth stores in India.

“At Apple Hebbal and Apple Koregaon Park, customers will be able to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, experience new features, and receive expert support from team members such as Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams,” said the US company.

Customers will also be able to attend Today at Apple sessions at these new store locations. Designed to inspire and educate, Today at Apple helps customers get started with their devices or take their skills further - whether in photography, music, art, or coding - through free events led by Apple Creatives.

With the addition of new retail services like Shop with a Specialist over Video and the Apple Store app launched earlier this year, Apple continues to deepen its commitment to customers in India, empowering customers with more personalised and secure ways to connect with Apple than ever before.

Ahead of the opening day, customers are invited to download exclusive Apple Koregaon Park wallpapers, listen to a curated Apple Music playlist inspired by the sounds of Pune, and learn more about the upcoming store, said the company.

Meanwhile, Apple is stepping up its manufacturing push in India, with all models of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, including the high-end Pro versions, being assembled in the country from the start. This is the first time the company will produce every new iPhone variant in India.

According to sources, Apple has spread iPhone 17 production across five local factories, two of which have just begun operations. However, the sources confirmed that the tech giant is expected to manufacture fewer units of the ‘Pro’ models.

