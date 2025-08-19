August 19, 2025 2:37 PM हिंदी

Apple clocks 63 pc growth in India exports at $7.5 billion in April-July: Data

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Apple saw its iPhone exports from India rise almost 63 per cent to $7.5 billion in the April-July period this year, from $4.6 billion in the same period last fiscal (FY25), according to latest industry data.

Overall smartphone exports also surged to a new high of $10 billion in the first four month this fiscal, up 52 per cent from $6.4 billion in the same period in FY25.

When it comes to Q1 FY26, India’s smartphone export momentum hit a record high in the April–June period, with shipments reaching $7.72 billion, up 58 per cent from $4.9 billion in the same period last year. During the quarter, Apple exported $6 billion worth of iPhones through its contract manufacturers, representing an 82 per cent increase from the previous year, as per industry estimates.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn and Apple's key supplier has started production of iPhone 17 at its new Bengaluru factory. This marks a significant milestone for the facility, which is Foxconn’s second-largest iPhone manufacturing unit outside China and has been set up at an investment of around $2.8 billion (about Rs 25,000 crore).

Apple is betting big on India as a manufacturing hub. The company is expected to scale up iPhone production to 60 million units this year, compared to 35–40 million units in 2024–25. In the year ended March 31, 2025, Apple manufactured 60 per cent more iPhones in India, worth an estimated $22 billion.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently underlined India’s growing importance in the company’s global supply chain. After announcing financial results on July 31, he revealed that a majority of iPhones sold in the US in June 2025 were made in India.

Moreover, in a major fillip to the 'Make in India’ initiative, India’s electronics production surged from $31 billion to $133 billion in a decade beginning 2014-15.

The electronics exports surged more than 47 per cent in Q1 of 2025-26 over the same quarter in 2024-25.

