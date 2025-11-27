'Apne 2' producer Deepak Mukut confirms film is happening, will be a tribute to Dharmendra

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) After reports of the film ‘Apne 2’ getting shelved emerged, and left the fans of the late actor Dharmendra with a broken heart, the producer of the film, Deepak Mukut has confirmed that the film is happening, and will be a tribute to the legend.

‘Apne’ featured the Deol family including Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and has been the subject of speculation ever since Dharmendra’s demise. The film was very close to the late actor’s heart

Talking about the sequel, Deepak Mukut said in a statement, “People need to stop spreading unverified rumours. ‘Apne 2’ is NOT shelved. This film is happening, and it is happening with full conviction. We have been working quietly but consistently, and there has never been a question of dropping the project. ‘Apne 2’ is not only on track but remains one of the most emotionally significant projects undertaken by our banner”.

He further mentioned, “‘Apne’ belonged to Dharamji. His presence, his warmth, his soul everything he stood for made that film what it became. ‘Apne 2’ is extremely close to my heart. In many ways, the film will be a shradhanjali, a heartfelt homage to Dharamji. We want the sequel to celebrate him, his values, and the emotional world he created with the Deol family on screen”.

The sequel, which was earlier announced with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol, has been undergoing creative restructuring, but the core intention remains unchanged: to carry forward the emotional legacy of one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved family dramas.

For fans of the Deol family and admirers of Dharmendra’s timeless charm, the reassurance of the film’s release comes as a delight. ‘Apne 2’ is not just alive, it is being shaped as a tribute worthy of the legend who defined the franchise.

