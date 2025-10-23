APEC biz events to showcase S. Korean firms' global competitiveness, technological edge

Seoul, Oct 23 (IANS) South Korea will host various business events during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to showcase local companies' technological competitiveness and promote exports, the industry ministry said on Thursday.

Throughout next week, a number of APEC-related business events will take place under the theme of "the global leap of Korean companies beyond APEC," exhibiting local companies' capabilities in advanced industries, such as artificial intelligence (AI), and in addressing global challenges, including digital transition and climate change, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, reports Yonhap news agency.

In the southeastern city of Gyeongju, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) will host the APEC CEO Summit from Tuesday to Friday, bringing together 1,700 participants from APEC member economies and global companies.

Among the attendees will be AI chip giant Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman, Google's Chief Marketing Officer for Asia Pacific Simon Kahn, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser and Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato.

From Monday to Thursday, major Korean companies will host a future-tech forum on six cutting-edge technologies, with HD Hyundai Co. taking charge of a shipbuilding forum, Hanwha Aerospace Co. a defense industry forum, SK Group an AI forum and the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) a forum on future energy.

From Tuesday to Friday, the K-Tech Showcase also will be held to display AI, mobility, robotics and display technologies of Korean firms.

The ministry said a number of business events will also take place in Seoul in connection with the APEC summit next week, including the Invest Korea Summit, Export Boom-up Korea event and a global tech conference.

The APEC South Korea 2025 is the annual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum of its leaders that will be held in November 2025. It will be the second time South Korea has hosted the summit, having previously hosted in 2005.

--IANS

pk