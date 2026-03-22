Anya Taylor-Joy recollects 'threw up' when she first voiced Princess Peach

Los Angeles, March 22 (IANS) It seems like Hollywood actress Anya Taylor-Joy felt a punch to the gut when she voiced Princess Peach.

The actress said that she vomited the first time when she voiced the character, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 29-year-old actress reprises her role as the iconic video game character in the upcoming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie but has detailed how she underestimated that exertion that went into lending her voice to an animated flick during her first recording for the original 2023 picture ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’.

Speaking on the chat show Late Night with Seth Meyers, Anya said, "It's super fun. But I will say the first time I ever did a session, I did not realise how taxing it would be because you're yelling continuously the whole time. I think the first time I ever did it, I threw up”.

‘The Queen's Gambit’ actress also discussed the process of doing "efforts", which are recorded at the end of a voicing session.

She said, “It's essentially like the action sequence, but you're doing it standing by yourself in a booth. And you're doing that for like half an hour, which makes you feel really cool. I think you have to lightly dissociate. And then, you know, you kind of visit yourself back and you think, 'God, I hope no on ever sees this', because they do film them”.

Jack Black is reprising his role as Bowser in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’, which is released in cinemas on April 1, and previously teased that the sequel has "tons of Easter eggs" that will delight gaming fans.

Anya and Jack are accompanied in the cast by returning stars Chris Pratt, Charlie Day and Keegan-Michael Key, who lend their voices to Mario, Luigi and Toad respectively, whilst Brie Larson and Benny Safdie join the ensemble as the voices of Princess Rosalina and Bowser Jr. Behind the scenes.

Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are at the helm of the project.

--IANS

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