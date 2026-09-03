Anushka Ranjan opens up about her IVF journey: Initially, we were trying naturally

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actress Anushka Ranjan has spoken about the physical and emotional challenges of IVF. Her husband Aditya Seal also revealed that the couple had even considered adoption.

On Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show Double Date, Anushka spoke about her IVF journey and the challenges she faced while trying to conceive.

On Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show Double Date, in an episode recorded before she welcomed twins, she recalled the initial phase of their journey and revealed that she and her husband, Aditya Seal, had initially been trying to conceive naturally. The duo welcomed their twin baby girls, whom they have lovingly named Vira and, on August 23.

They were subsequently advised to consider IUI, a less intensive procedure than IVF, but even that involved medication and injections.

Anushka said: “Initially we were trying naturally; we reached a point where we thought we were ready. Doctors advised us to try to conceive for six months or one year. Then there is a process which is called IUI, which is the milder version of IVF.”

“It also requires a lot of medication, but injections kam lene padte the, 3 or 4 injections, but dawaiyan bahut leni padti thi. So wo dawaiyan were also making me feel lost.”

She went on to explain why they eventually opted for IVF, adding that the chances of conception were higher compared to IUI. But beyond the medical procedures, Anushka said that the experience also took an emotional toll on her.

“You start feeling that meri body mein kuch kami hai, kuch toh galat hai. As a girl, I should not have drank or eaten meat,” she said.

Anushka added: “Phir sharam bhi aane lagi ki kaise kisi ko bolein ki we are trying to have a kid.

(Then I started feeling embarrassed about how do we say we are trying for a kid.) It’s easy to say ‘trying’, but it is such a tough feeling for some women. You feel like you’re getting judged. ”

Aditya also opened up about what he witnessed while Anushka was undergoing the process.

Seeing the physical pain and emotional strain she was going through, he revealed that at one point he had decided that if the attempt did not work, they would not go through IVF again.

The couple also revealed that they had kept adoption as an option, believing that if they were unable to have a child biologically, they would still want to give a child a loving and fulfilling life.

--IANS

dc/