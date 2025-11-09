Anupama Parameswaran shares her cyberbullying ordeal: 'accountability is real'

Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Anupama Parameswaran has become the latest victim of cyberbullying.

The 'Karthikeya 2' actress revealed through a social media post that some inappropriate and false content about her and her family was doing the rounds on social media. The content even included morphed photos and baseless allegations.

Taking to her official IG handle, Anupama penned, "A few days ago, it came to my notice that an Instagram profile was circulating extremely inappropriate and false content about me, my family, and even tagging my friends and co-actors. The posts included morphed pictures and baseless allegations - it was deeply distressing to witness such targeted harassment online. (sic)"

Further investigation revealed that the same individual had created multiple fake accounts with the sole intention of spreading hate about the '18 Pages' actress.

After learning this, Anupama immediately filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Kerala, who were successfully able to identify the person responsible.

"To my surprise, it turned out to be a 20-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu. Considering her young age, I have chosen not to disclose her identity, as I do not wish to compromise her future or peace of mind," she went on to reveal.

However, Anupama has issued a stern warning against those who use social media to spread hate against someone or defame them.

The 'Dragon' actress warned, "Owning a smart phone or having access to social media platforms does not give anyone the right to harass, defame or spread hatred against others. Every action online leaves a trace, and accountability will follow."

Anupama informed that they have already proceeded with legal action, and the accused will face the consequences of her actions.

"Being an actor or a public figure doesn't strip away basic rights. Cyberbullying is a punishable offence- and accountability is real," Anupama concluded.

