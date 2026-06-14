Anupam Kher's birthday wish for wife Kirron Kher: Thank you for being in my life

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher penned a lovely birthday post for his ladylove, Kirron Kher, as she turned a year older on Sunday.

Wishing Kirron happiness and health on her special day, Anupam shared that in all the years he has known her, he has also been her admirer, and friend, along with being a husband.

Anupam admitted that Kirror has taught him a lot during their journey together, not through her words, but simply by the way she chose to live her life.

The 'Khosla Ka Ghosla!' actor went on to write on his Instagram account, "Dearest Kirron, Happy Birthday to you. May God bless you with all the happiness in the world, and a long, healthy and peaceful life (sic)."

"I have known you for almost 52 years now!! Many of those years as an admirer, many as a friend, and almost 41 years as a husband. Life teaches us many lessons. The fascinating thing about learning is that it happens silently. You often discover what you have learned from a person many years later. And when I look back, I realize how much I have learned from you—not through words, but through the way you have lived your life," he added.

Anupam concluded the note by admiring Kirron for her strength and integrity.

"Thank you for being in my life, for your strength, your integrity, your friendship, and for simply being you. We will have a wonderful birthday together. Love and prayers always!!," the note ended.

Talking about their love story, Kirron was earlier married to Gautam Berry, with whom she has a son, actor Sikandar Kher.

When Anupam met Kirron, he was also married to actress Madhumalti Kapoor. However, both of them faced challenges in their respective marriages and finally decided to part ways with their partners of the time.

Anupam and Kirron finally tied the knot on August 26, 1985.

--IANS

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