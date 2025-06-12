Anupam Kher talks about magic of Kishore Kumar’s song during monsoon

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared that whenever he feels a sense of suffocation, he heads out into the open air and shares that during the monsoon, if Kishore Kumar’s song is added to the video, it brings a kind of magic.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself walking on a beach in Mumbai. A glimpse also showed the actor walking in between people, who were doing yoga and smiling as they saw the star.

Anupam wrote in Hindi: “Zindagi mein ek bebaakpan hona bahut zaroori hota hai. Aapko aazaad mehsoos karata hai. Yeh baanwara aur bindaas mizaaj aapko Mumbai ki sadkon aur samundar ke kinaare aam insaanon ke beech bahut dekhne ko milta hai. To jab kabhi ek ghutan si mehsoos karta hoon to nikal padta hoon khuli hawa mein!

“Aur baarish ke mausam mein Kishore Kumar ka gaana video mein daal do to ek jaadu sa bhar jaata hai. Video mein bhi aur jeevan mein bhi! Dekhiye, suniye aur mazaa lijiye. Bahut accha lage to share kariye!”

Which translates to: “A certain fearlessness in life is very important. It makes you feel free. This carefree and bold attitude — you often find it among common people on the streets of Mumbai and along the seashore. So whenever I feel a sense of suffocation, I head out into the open air!”

“And during the monsoon, if you add a Kishore Kumar song to the video, it brings a kind of magic — both to the video and to life! Watch it, listen to it, and enjoy! If it makes you feel really good, do share it! To the stranger at the beach who filmed this video — sending lots of love. Jai Ho!”

Anupam added the song “Main Hoon Jhoom Jhoom Jhumroo” by Kishore Kumar from the film “Jhumroo”, which was released in 1961.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Anurag Basu’s “Metro…In Dino”, which delves into the complex and modern relationships. The film, which is a spiritual sequel of the 2007 movie “Life In a… Metro” and it promises an exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection.

The film also stars celebrated names such as Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro...In Dino’. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, watch your own story in cinemas on July 4.

--IANS

dc/