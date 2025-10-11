Anupam Kher shares his ‘first ever driving post’

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Veteran actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher shared a glimpse of his first ever driving post.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself behind the wheel. In the clip, Anupam is seen driving while chatting with his friend, who is seated in the passenger seat and recording the video.

“My FIRST ever driving post! Jai Ho! ‘If you don’t know where you are going, any road will get you there.’ Video Shot by @herman0707!” Anupam wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, Anupam, whose latest release is “Tanvi The Great”, got an opportunity to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a special reception celebrating the UK-India partnership.

Anupam also shared that the political leader turned out to be a great admirer of his first 2002 English language film ‘Bend It Like Beckham.’

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing for a picture with Starmer and wrote: “It was a pleasure meeting the British Prime Minister Mr. #KeirStarmer last night at the reception to celebrate the UK-INDIA partnership,” Anupam wrote as in the caption for the post.

“His speech was warm and full of positive possibilities between the two countries.”

“He also turned out to be a great admirer of my first English language film #BendItLikeBeckham! Thanks to the British High Commissioner Mr. Harjinder Kang for the invite!” Anupam concluded.

Talking about Bend It Like Beckham, a sports comedy-drama film, directed by Gurinder Chadha. The film stars Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Anupam Kher, Juliet Stevenson, Shaznay Lewis and Archie Panjabi.

In the film, Jesminder Bhamra and Jules Paxton chase careers in professional football despite their parents' wishes.

Talking about Tanvi The Great, which features Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, with Anupam Kher and Iain Glen.

The tale of “Tanvi The Great” revolves around a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum living with her mother and grandfather. Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer, she dreams of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier.

