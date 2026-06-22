June 22, 2026 11:01 AM हिंदी

Anupam Kher says ‘India is changing’, calls for more food outlets on Samruddhi Mahamarg

Anupam Kher says ‘India is changing’, calls for more food outlets on Samruddhi Mahamarg

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has praised Maharashtra’s Samruddhi Mahamarg after undertaking a road trip from Shirdi to Nagpur.

He described the journey as an “amazing experience” that reflects India’s rapid infrastructure transformation. Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Kher said the smooth roads, efficient connectivity, and reduced travel time made him feel that distances in India are shrinking and possibilities are expanding. While applauding the expressway, the actor also pointed out the need for more food outlets along the route to further enhance the travel experience.

Sharing the video, the ‘Special 26’ actor wrote, “Road trip and Driver Dattatrey’s words! Yesterday, I travelled by road from Shirdi to Nagpur on the Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg. What an amazing experience!

The smooth roads, the efficiency, the ease of travel, and the time saved made me feel as if distances in India are shrinking and possibilities are expanding.”

“Progress doesn’t always announce itself with great fanfare. Sometimes it is experienced quietly, through a comfortable journey, reaching your destination on time, and realizing how much has changed around you. I thoroughly enjoyed the drive. It made me feel hopeful, proud, and excited about what lies ahead. India is changing. And it is wonderful to witness it. Jai Ho! The only thing badly needed is food outlets,” added Anupam.

For the unversed, the Samruddhi Mahamarg, officially known as the Hindu Hrudayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-kilometer expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur. The six-lane highway has significantly reduced travel time between the two cities to about eight hours.

Professionally, Anupam Kher was last seen in “Tanvi The Great,” which he also directed. The film featured an ensemble cast comprising Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Naseeruddin Shah, and Iain Glen.

--IANS

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