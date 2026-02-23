Anupam Kher says his play made him ‘completely’ forget his ‘extreme’ foot pain

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared that he performed his acclaimed play ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’ despite severe foot pain, describing the evening as a “triumph against all odds.”

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a string of glimpses from his play being performed in a packed theatre.

“Last night at my play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai was truly a TRIUMPH AGAINST ALL ODDS! My foot was in extreme pain before the show. Every step reminded me of it. But the moment the lights came on and the play began… I forgot. Completely.”

He called it the “magic of live performance.”

“Theatre has a joy, an immediacy, an energy that no other medium can replicate. It doesn’t allow you to hide. It demands presence. And in that presence, pain dissolves,” he said.

Anupam added that standing on stage and telling his own life story, “the failures, the rejections, the doubts, to a fullhouse is deeply therapeutic.”

“It is my way of healing. And perhaps, in some small way, it heals others too. Thank you to everyone who came and watched the play. Your applause was not just appreciation! It was strength. Because truly…The show must go on. Har Har Mahadev!”

On the work front, Anupam is currently shooting for the second installment of the 2006 film “Khosla Ka Ghosla!”

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the story follows Kamal Kishore Khosla, a middle-class Delhiite, and his family's attempt to reclaim their land, which has been seized by a builder, Khurana.

The film was screened at the 2006 Kara Film Festival. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 54th National Film Awards. It was remade in 2008 in Tamil and in 2010 in Kannada.

On January 3, Anupam reflected on his cinematic journey on the first day of shooting his 550th film, "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2".

--IANS

dc/