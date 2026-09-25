Anupam Kher recalls working with Mushtaq Khan, remembers him as ‘a very simple man’ with a ‘great sense of humour’

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher has expressed grief over the demise of veteran actor Mushtaq Khan. He remembered him as a “very simple man” with a great sense of humour.

Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a video recalling his memories of working with Mushtaq in several films. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to Khan’s son Mohsin and his family. Sharing his video, the ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ actor wrote, “I have very beautiful memories of working with Mr. Mushtaq Khan. Hearing the news of his passing, he came back to my eyes all day. My heartfelt condolences to his son Mohsin and the entire family #MushtaqKhan.”

In the video, Anupam said he was deeply saddened to hear about Khan’s passing in Atlanta and recalled the time they worked together on several films, including those directed by Mahesh Bhatt and Satish Kaushik.

“There was a time when we worked together on a lot of films. Mahesh Bhatt's films, Satish Kaushik's films, and many other films. Then we walked on our own paths. But I will always remember the days I spent with him,” he said. Remembering Khan’s personality, Anupam added: “Mr. Mushtaq was a very simple man. He had a great sense of humor. And I have never seen him angry.” He also spoke about his connection with Khan’s son Mohsin, saying he had remained in touch with him over the past five to six years.

“Mohsin never used to do anything new or share any film. I used to ask him every time, How is your father? How is Mr. Mushtaq? I spoke to Mohsin a while ago. He is a very good son. I am sure that in the last days of his illness, he must have taken good care of Mr. Mushtaq,” he said.

The ‘Special 26’ actor further recalled speaking to Mushtaq Khan a few months ago and reflected on how memories of a person return after their passing.

“When someone passes away, the days spent with him pass in your mind like a reel of a film. The laughter of Mr. Mushtaq working with you will always remain in your mind,” he said.

Concluding his tribute, Kher expressed his condolences to the bereaved family, saying, "Mohsin and the whole family will always feel your absence in the film industry and in your personal life.”

Mushtaq Khan and Anupam Kher were frequent collaborators as they shared screen space in several films during the 1990s and 2000s.

Mushtaq, who appeared in more than 500 films and was known for his character roles in movies such as “Welcome”, “Gadar” and “Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke”, died after battling cancer.

--IANS

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