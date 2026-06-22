Anupam Kher pays emotional tribute to Mahesh Bhatt, calls him his ‘destiny shaper’

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a heartfelt tribute to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. He reflected on their long-standing association and the profound impact Bhatt has had on his life and career.

Calling him a “destiny shaper,” Kher expressed deep gratitude for the guidance, opportunities, and life lessons he received over the years. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Special 26’ actor penned a note stating that the relationship went far beyond cinema and became a defining influence on his personal and creative journey.

Anupam wrote, “Saaransh of the Image! I clicked this pic last week in my office. But never intended to write a post about this it. Last week #MaheshBhatt Saab came to my office. Behind Bhatt Saab stood a small statue of me, crafted by a talented artist. I clicked the pic! And suddenly, the photograph became a metaphor. No matter where life takes me, no matter how many films I do, awards I receive, or milestones I cross, a part of me will always remain that small man standing quietly behind #BhattSaab.”

“Because some people don’t merely give you opportunities. They alter the direction of your destiny. Bhatt Saab gave me Saaransh. He gave me B.V. Pradhan. But over the years, I have realised that the role was only the beginning. The greater gift was the privilege of knowing him. Every meeting with him has been an invitation to think deeper, question more honestly, and look beyond the obvious.”

“He has an extraordinary ability to strip away pretence and confront life as it is!! Beautiful, painful, contradictory, and yet profoundly meaningful. The older I grow, the more I understand that our true wealth lies not in what we accumulate, but in the people who expand our consciousness. The people who challenge us, provoke us, inspire us, and unknowingly shape our inner world.”

The 71-year old actor went on to add, “Bhatt Saab has been one such presence in my life Some relationships cannot be measured in years, films, or achievements. They become a part of your emotional and intellectual DNA. Looking at this photograph, I felt gratitude. Not for a career. Not for success. But for the journey of learning that continues every time I sit with him. Bhatt Saab, I remain a student. And I am a richer man because you are in my life. Thank You!.”

Anupam Kher made his acting debut with the critically acclaimed 1984 film “Saaransh,” directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The celebrated actor-director duo went on to collaborate on several notable Hindi films over the years, including “Daddy,” “Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin,” “Chaahat,” and “Papa Kehte Hain.”

--IANS

ps/