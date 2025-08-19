August 19, 2025 8:46 PM हिंदी

Anupam Kher feels 'honoured & humbled' standing next to the Chiefs Of Armed Forces

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Anupam Kher felt 'honoured & humbled' standing next to the real heroes - the Chiefs Of Armed Forces this Independence Day.

Kher was invited to the prestigious at-home event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, hosted by President Draupadi Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, foreign envoys, and the three chiefs of the armed forces also graced the event.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kher dropped two unseen photographs with the three chiefs of the armed forces.

The photos were accompanied by a heartfelt note that read: "COOLEST PICS: If ever in my life ‘PRIDE’ could be described in pics, then these TWO pictures should do that! To stand next to the three CHIEFS of our #ArmedForces and to also have a pic with the #ChiefOfDefenceStaff is what being #PROUD looks like! Thank you Gen. Anil Chauhan (CDS), #ChiefOfTheArmyStaff Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, #ChiefOfTheAirStaff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, #ChiefOfTheNavalStaff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi for your grace, magnanimity and appreciation. I feel honoured and humbled standing next to the REAL HEROES! Jai Hind!"

Work-wise, basking in the success of his directorial venture "Tanvi The Great", Kher will next be seen as Mahatma Gandhi in Vivek Agnihotri’s highly anticipated drama "The Bengal Files".

Kher disclosed that they achieved the look of Gandhi without using any prosthetics.

Kher recently treated the fans with the motion poster of his first look from "The Bengal Files" on social media, dressed as Gandhi, wearing glasses, a white shawl, a matching dhoti, and holding a wooden stick.

Posting his primary look as Gandhi on the photo-sharing app, Kher penned: "Some roles change your thoughts, your habits, your inner self. Playing #GandhiJi is one such role. Sharing it with you all for the first time my character from @vivekagnihotri's #TheBengalFiles! No prosthetics was used here! Jai Hind (sic)!"

Scheduled to release on September 5, "The Bengal Files" also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Puneet Issar, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles, along with others.

The drama marks the third installment in Agnihotri's "Files" trilogy, after "The Tashkent Files" (2019) and "The Kashmir Files" (2022).

