Anupam Kher enjoys quality time with his young friends he met on the Versova-MadhIsland Jetti

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher enjoyed some quality time with his new young friends, whom he first met on the Versova-MadhIsland Jetti.

Kher accidentally met the young boys again on Friday on the road and remembered that they had asked him for colour pencil boxes during their first meet. Keeping his promise, Kher bought them these colors.

Not just that, Kher even made a video with the kids, which he uploaded on his official social media handle. In the clip, these boys were happily seen flaunting the gifts, while stating their names and the class they are in.

They further shared that they belong to Ahmedabad and study in a Gujarati medium school.

"Meet my new young friends! I remembered meeting them on the Versova-MadhIsland Jetti (boat) and they had asked me for colour pencil box. So I stopped my car and happily got them what they wanted. All of us were so happy. #StreetsOfMumbai #Friends (sic)," Kher penned the caption.

On the work front, Kher will soon be seen reprising his beloved character Kamal Kishore Khosla in the second installment of the 2006 film “Khosla Ka Ghosla!”.

Made under the direction of Dibakar Banerjee, the original drama revolved around Kamal Kishore Khosla, a middle-class Delhiite, and his family, who leave no stone unturned to reclaim their land, which has been wrongfully seized by a corrupt builder, Khurana.

The much-discussed sequel will have some familiar names from the cast of the original drama, such as Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Tara Sharma, along with some fresh faces such as Ravi Kishan.

Over and above this, Kher is also working on his next with acclaimed director Sooraj Barjatya.

While the cast, crew, and storyline of the upcoming project have been kept under wraps for now, Kher keeps on posting glimpses from his shoot diaries on social media.

--IANS

pm/