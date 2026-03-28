March 28, 2026 11:04 AM हिंदी

Anupam Kher: At 71 feeling sexy, very comfortable in my own skin

Anupam Kher: At 71 feeling sexy, very comfortable in my own skin

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Anupam Kher opened up about embracing age with confidence, saying that at 71, he feels “sexy” and completely comfortable in his own skin. The veteran actor also made a confident pitch to formal clothing brands, saying he is ready to embrace modelling.

Sharing a series of pictures dressed in formal wear on Instagram, Anupam spoke about coming from a modest financial background where even owning a good shirt once felt like a luxury.

He wrote: “APPLICATION FOR FORMAL BRANDS! I come from a very simple financial background…Where owning one good shirt felt like a luxury.”

Calling himself a “small-town boy from Shimla,” Anupam showcased pride in how far he has come, adding that looking at his pictures now makes him feel he has “cleaned up quite well.”

“Never imagined that one day I would not only wear formal clothes… but carry them with style! Looking at these pictures… I must say— the small-town boy from Shimla has cleaned up quite well!”

The actor also shared that at 71, he feels “sexy, elegant and very comfortable” in his own skin, describing confidence as the best outfit one can wear.

“At 71… feeling sexy, elegant and very comfortable in my own skin. And that, my friends, is the best outfit one can wear! So… dear brands…”

With a sprinkle of humour and charm, Anupam extended an open invitation to brands, saying he is available for modelling assignments and brings along experience, confidence, and “a little bit of swag.”

“If you are looking for a 71-year-young model who comes with experience, confidence, and a little bit of swag…I am available! Jai Ho!” #71AndStylish #NotDoneYet #EleganceIsAnAttitude #ActorLife,” he wrote.

Anupam was last seen in Tanvi The Great. It follows a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, lives with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina.

Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier, Tanvi becomes determined to follow in his footsteps and join the army to fulfill his dream herself.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

JK Rowling backs ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ series

JK Rowling backs ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ series

Police release Tiger Woods a few hours after DUI arrest in Florida

Police release Tiger Woods a few hours after DUI arrest in Florida (Ld)

Aneet Padda’s sister slammed by netizens over ‘propaganda’ remark on Dhurandhar 2, Priyanka Chopra

Aneet Padda’s sister slammed by netizens over ‘propaganda’ remark on Dhurandhar 2, Priyanka Chopra

Sunny Leone grooves with Prince Narula on his track 'Bolero'

Sunny Leone grooves with Prince Narula on his track 'Bolero'

EAM Jaishankar visits Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Paris

EAM Jaishankar visits Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Paris

RBI orders banks to impose daily caps to curb foreign speculation on rupee

RBI orders banks to impose daily caps to curb speculative trading on rupee

Eva Longoria says she knew she would be successful

Eva Longoria says she knew she would be successful

MS Dhoni to miss first two weeks of season due to calf strain, inform Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Photo credit: CSK

IPL 2026: Dhoni to miss first two weeks of season due to calf strain

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visits Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri with family

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visits Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri with family

Jannik Sinner storms into final with dominant victory over Alexander Zverev in the Miami Open in Miami on Friday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Miami Open: Sinner storms into final with dominant win over Zverev