Anupam congratulates ‘Saiyaara’, ‘Tanvi The Great’ team: A good film always finds its place

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has congratulated the team of “Saiyaara” and his latest directorial “Tanvi The Great. He said that good films will always find its place.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him talking about the two films.

He said in Hindi: “Last week two films were released, one Tanvi The Great and one Saiyaara. Saiyaara has taken over the whole country with its magic and because it is a YRF film, YRF is my parent company, Yashji, Pamji, Adi, Uday, all of them are a part of my family.”

Anupam said that he is very happy that they got so much success with their film.

Anupam added: “I called them. Mohit Suri and I, both of us are Mahesh Bhatt's protegees and both of our important films were released. The love that you have given to Tanvi, I can't measure it in money. Of course, when a film becomes as successful as Saiyara, it helps the industry.”

The veteran actor stressed that it is very important that money comes back to the industry.

“It makes other people courageous to make more films. But courage is also about making Tanvi The Great. We are getting so much love, prayers, blessings from the families of autistic people or those who believe in goodness.”

Anupam went on to congratulate the lead pair, Ahaan and Aneet, “who have worked in their stardom and have reached such heights.”

“But I would also like to congratulate Shubhangi, who has touched the hearts and lives of so many people with her acting in Tanvi The Great. So, once again, to give so much love to these two films, love to one and money to the other. It's beautiful. I'm happy.”

He talked about how the rating for the film “Tanvi The Great” is increasing.

“When Saaransh was released, there were riots in Mumbai. The day it was released, there were riots in Mumbai and no one went to watch the film. No one went to the theater for a week.

He added: “But today I am known by the film Saraansh for 40 years. In the same way, both the films will be recognized for their success and beauty. So once again, Adi, Mohit, well done. But also Anupam, well done. God bless you.”

For the caption, he wrote: “A BIG CONGRATULATIONS TO SAIYAARA AND TO TANVI THE GREAT: Mera rishta Yash Raj Films se bohot bohot purana, gehra aur parivaar jaisa hai!Isliye main #AdiChopra, @mohitsuri, @ahaanpandayy, @aneetpadda_ ko bohot bohot badhai aur pyaar deta hoon is apaar safalta ke liye! (sic)."

(A BIG CONGRATULATIONS TO SAIYAARA AND TO TANVI THE GREAT: My relationship with Yash Raj Films is very, very old, deep, and like family! That’s why I extend my heartfelt congratulations and love to #AdiChopra, @mohitsuri, @ahaanpandayy, and @aneetpadda_ on this tremendous success!).”

“Saath hi main khud ko aur meri #TanviTheGreat ki poori team ko, aur khaaskar @shubhangidutt ko bhi dher saari shubhkaamnayein deta hoon logon ke dil jeetne ke liye. (Along with that, I also send my best wishes to myself and to the entire team of Tanvi The Great, especially to @shubhangidutt, for winning people’s hearts.)

The actor heaped praise on the debutante of his film “Tanvi The Great” and said that Shubhangi Dutt was brilliant in her first film.

“Shubhangi ne apni pehli hi film mein Tanvi ka role itne shandaar tareeke se nibhaakar yeh sabit kar diya ki woh is industry mein lambi race ke liye aayi hai. Achhi films apni jagah dhoond hi leti hain — kuch pyaar aur paise dono se, aur kuch kuch sirf bohot saare pyaar se.

(In her very first film, Shubhangi has played the role of Tanvi so brilliantly that she has proven she’s here for the long run in this industry. A good film always finds its place — sometimes through a mix of love and money. And sometimes, just through pure, abundant love.)”

