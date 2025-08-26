August 26, 2025 10:48 AM हिंदी

Anupam celebrates 40 years with Kirron, recalls special ‘Outlander’ gift during her illness

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) On the occasion of their 40th anniversary on Tuesday, veteran star Anupam Kher shared a heart melting memory of his journey with wife Kirron Kher and recalled arranging a personalised video from Outlander stars Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan during battle with multiple myeloma in 2020.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a throwback video by ‘Outlander’ stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe wishing Kirron a speedy recovery.

In the clip, Heughan and Balfe could be heard saying: “Hi Kirron, We just wanted to say hi and wish you the very best with all your treatment and hope that you're doing well, feeling good. Yes, we're sending lots of love from Outlander.”

“We were going to put our wigs on but then that might be a spoiler. So yeah, but sending you much love, look after yourself. I'm wishing you all the best. Yes, take care. Bye.”

In the caption section, Anupam wrote a long note for his wife, which read: “Dearest Kirron! HAPPY 40TH ANNIVERSARY! Wow! Feels like a lifetime! In our case it IS a lifetime! 10 years of beautiful friendship and 40Yrs of marriage! We have had our share of tough times. But we have survived these years with lot of grace, dignity and love!”

He revealed that for many initial years they gave each other “gifts and then it has been a bouquet of flowers.”

“But when you fell ill, at that time your favourite series was #OUTLANDER! You will watch every episode again and again. And you were in love with the lead pair of the series- #Claire and #JamieFraser. That year I did something very special and I feel happy about it! Through my agent in London #RuthYoung I somehow reached out to actors #CaitrionaBalfe and #SamHeughan playing your favourite characters for a personalised video for you to ‘get well soon’!”

He recalled how the video brought a big smile on her face in those tough times.

“Can’t thank @samheughan and @caitrionabalfe enough for this wonderful human gesture! Since I have run out of our pics together, here is that video. Hope it brings a smile on your face even today. Love and prayers always! #HappyAnniversary #40th.”

