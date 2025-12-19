Anup Soni revisits early days: No filters, no rush, just quiet excitement of learning

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actor Anup Soni took a walk down memory lane as he revisited an old photograph and reflected on a phase of life that felt raw and was full of excitement for learning, and growing.

Anup took to Instagram, where he shared a throwback image of himself from his younger days sporting a moustache.

“Flashback Friday- Found this picture and it instantly took me back to a time when everything felt raw, uncertain, and beautifully honest,” he wrote as the caption.

She added: “No filters, no rush, just the quiet excitement of learning, growing, and trusting the journey one day at a time. Some moments don’t age, they simply stay with you, reminding you where you started and why you began. #flashbackfriday #flashblack #Friday #actingmypassion #actorlife.”

Anup, who is married to actress Juhi Babbar, began his career with roles in television serials such as Sea Hawks and Saaya.

He then took a break from television to work in cinema and appeared in the 2003 films Kharaashein: Scars From Riots, Hum Pyar Tumhi Se Kar Baithe and Hathyar.

In 2004, he appeared in Ashoke Pandit's film Sheen. But he returned to television to work in CID: Special Bureau. Anup continues working both in films and television, and he previously worked in the serial Crime Patrol.

Last month, he talked about working in the ‘CID Special Bureau’. He had posted pictures from the crossover universe featuring Daya and Abhijeet, the two iconic characters from CID, essayed by actors Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava respectively.

Anup, who headlined the spin-off as ACP Ajaatshatru, wrote: “Flashback Friday to an unforgettable phase when CID and CID Special Bureau stood as two powerful forces within the same universe. CID was already a cult show led by ACP Pradyuman with Daya and Abhijeet, and I had the honour of leading the Special Bureau as ACP AjaatShatru.

“Episodes like this, where both units joined hands,had a different thrill altogether. The energy, the teamwork, and the passion were unmatched. Truly timeless memories from an iconic time. #cid #cidspecialbureau #bpsingh #sonytv #iconic #tvseries #pradeepuppoor,” he added.

Anup was last seen in the Netflix series Saare Jahan Se Accha The series follows a resilient Indian spy who must defeat his counterpart across the border in a battle of wits and tradecraft to sabotage a nuclear program.

