Anup Jalota says ‘every girl who dreams of becoming a singer, aspires to sing like Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar’

Mumbai April 13 (IANS) Singer and Bhajan maestro Anup Jalota, in remembrance of the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, stated how every girl who dreams of becoming a singer, aspires to sing like Asha Bhosle or Lata Mangeshkar.

Talking to his social media account, Anup Jalota said, “In our film industry, a pillar of playback singing is gone. Asha ji has left behind a legacy, almost like a school of music. Any girl who dreams of becoming a singer aspires to sing like Asha ji or Lata ji,there’s hardly a third thought.”

Lauding the late stalwart singer Asha Bhosle for her incredible talent, Anup said, “It is truly amazing how she sang in so many different styles. She left no genre untouched, her bhajans were exceptional, her ghazals were beautiful, her fun songs were lively, and her classical renditions were equally remarkable. Even her subtle, nuanced songs were unforgettable. Who will be able to do this again?”

Remembering the singer, Anup further added, “Asha ji, we will never be able to forget you. We will miss you every day. Whether you are physically present or not, you will always remain with us. We will continue to listen to you and cherish your music forever. Asha ji, you are immortal.”

For the uninitiated, Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 following multi organ failure.

She was admitted to the hospital on April 11 due to severe exhaustion and chest infection as updated by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle on her social media account.

The 92 year-old singer has been a part of the entertainment industry in the capacity of a legendary singer for 83 years.

–IANS

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