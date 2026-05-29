Anu Mallik reacts to Salman Khan vs Varun Dhawan debate: I chose to look at the positive

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Composer Anu Mallik, who scored the "Chunar Chunar" track from the movie "Biwi No. 1", has reacted on the ongoing comparison between Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan, following the release of the remake version of the song for the movie "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai".

For the uninitiated Varun Dhwan was badly trolled by the netizens post the release of remix version ‘Chunari Chunari’ few days back . Netizens accused him of messing up with such an iconic number and also compared his performance with Salman Khan in the original track.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Anu Mallik shared his views on the same and stated that as a way of life, he chooses to look at only the positive in people.

When asked to comment on the social media feedback received by the latest version of the "Chunar Chunar track, the composer said, "I think we should not get into it. Frankly, I never get into that. I don't even think about such things. I have been a positive person all my life, and I like to see good in people. I have not been raised to see the bad in people."

Anu Mallik further pointed out that he has been blessed to have such big stars perform his songs, taking the track to a whole new level.

"As a composer, I am Anu Mallik also because I have had great actors in my life. If have been blessed to have Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Chintu ji, Hema Ji, and others. I do a song with the mindset that if I am making the song with 100% dedication, the actor will take it to 1000%, and that is the only way I have seen life," he stated.

Anu Mallik added that the "Chunari Chunari" song will always remain close to the hearts of music lovers.

Praising both the versions of the track, he said, "Salman took the song to a different level, and Varun has also danced his heart out."

He concluded by saying, "I don't want to see any negativity, I am only looking at the positives."

Previously, singer Abhijeet Bhattachary, who had lent his voice to the original number, slammed the remake, saying that Varun cannot become Salman using his songs.

--IANS

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