September 03, 2026 9:20 AM हिंदी

Antonio Banderas wishes ‘dear friend’ Salma Hayek: Sending you a big hug

Antonio Banderas wishes ‘dear friend’ Salma Hayek: Sending you a big hug

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Hollywood star Antonio Banderas marked Salma Hayek's 60th birthday with a warm message his longtime friend, with whom he has worked in films such as “Desperado”, Once Upon A Time In Mexico and the Puss In Boots animated franchise.

Tagging her as his "dear friend," Banderas wished Hayek a wonderful birthday and sent her "a big hug" from his hometown of Malaga, delighting fans with the affectionate gesture.

He shared a picture of himself with Hayek and wrote: “Querida amiga @salmahayek te deseo un maravilloso día de cumpleaños. Un fuerte abrazo desde Málaga. Happy birthday”

“(Dear friend @salmahayek,Wishing you a truly wonderful birthday! Sending you a big hug all the way from Málaga. Happy Birthday!)”

Talking about Banderas, he made his acting debut at a small theater in Malaga, where he caught the attention of director Pedro Almodovar, who gave the actor his film debut in the screwball comedy Labyrinth of Passion in 1982.

After Labyrinth of Passion, he was seen in Matador, Law of Desire, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!, The Skin I Live In, and Pain and Glory.

The star will next be seen onscreen in Above &amp; Below, a horror action thriller film directed by Jesse V. Johnson.It stars Laura Marano, Antonio Banderas, Christina Ochoa, Timothy V. Murphy, Louis Mandylor, and Jess Liaudin.

Meanwhile, Hayek is busy shooting for ‘Grown Ups 3’ with names such as Kevin James, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Maya Rudolph and Maria Bello along with Jackie Sandler, Shaquille O’Neal, Colin Quinn, Tim Meadows, Cheri Oteri, Ellen Cleghorne and Nick Swardson.

According to the buzz, the third installment will feature new faces such as Julie Bowen, Deon Cole, Bailee Madison, Jake Goldberg, Alexys Nycole Sanchez, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Ada-Nicole Sanger, Morgan Gingerich, Kaleo Elam, Nadji Jeter, David Mattle, and Kamil McFadden.

Grown Ups is directed by Dennis Dugan, and written by Sandler and Fred Wolf. The film's plot tells the story of five lifelong friends who won their junior high school basketball championship in 1978. They reunite three decades later for a 4th of July weekend after learning about the death of their former coach.

The second installment was released in 2013. The sequel to the 2010 film, Grown Ups, it was directed by Dennis Dugan, written by Sandler, Fred Wolf, and Tim Herlihy. In the film, Lenny moves his family back to his hometown, where he reunites with his old friends. Together, they face bizarre situations and new enemies in the form of a local fraternity.

--IANS

dc/

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