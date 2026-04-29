Anti-incumbency wave in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee appears 'restless': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Kolkata, April 29 (IANS) Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday claimed that an "anti-incumbency wave" is prevailing in West Bengal and suggested that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appears "restless" as polling for the second phase of the Assembly elections continues across the state.

Speaking to reporters, Chowdhury said, "There is an anti-incumbency wave, but in this wave, which party will benefit, it's tough to say now because the votes of the opposition will be divided. However, if the Trinamool's vote remains intact, then they will definitely benefit. However, one thing is clear: there is an anti-incumbency wave in Bengal and the real question is who will benefit from it."

He further remarked, "For the first time, we are seeing Mamata Banerjee restlessly roaming around and interacting with the voters. This is the first time we are seeing her going from one booth to another in her constituency. This is unprecedented. I feel that Mamata Banerjee is not confident of her win, which is why she seems so restless."

Polling is currently underway for 142 constituencies spread across six districts in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. According to official data, voter turnout in the first six hours, till 3 p.m., stood at 76.68 per cent.

Meanwhile, tensions were reported from the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in South Kolkata, where central forces resorted to a baton charge to disperse agitated Trinamool Congress supporters.

The constituency is witnessing a high-profile contest between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

The situation escalated in the Kalighat area, located close to the Chief Minister's official residence, where Trinamool workers staged protests and raised slogans against Adhikari.

Following the incident, Adhikari lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal regarding the developments.

Incidentally, this polling percentage is substantially higher than the average percentage of 45.10 recorded in the same period in the seven-phase 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Although there have been reports of poll-related violence and disruption from certain pockets since morning, no reports of casualties or major injuries, or large-scale voter intimidation have been reported. This is being largely attributed to the alert monitoring by the central forces under the strict surveillance of 142 general observers and 95 police observers, up from 84 in the first phase of polls this time.

--IANS

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