Anthropic opens Bengaluru office, announces local hiring and partnership

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) American artificial intelligence firm Anthropic on Monday announced it has opened a Bengaluru office, its second in Asia after Tokyo, and will focus on hiring local talent across a wide array of roles.

India is the second‑largest market for Claude.ai and that nearly half of Claude usage in India comprises computer and mathematical tasks such as building applications and shipping production software, the company said in a statement.

"We’re announcing partnerships across enterprise, education, and agriculture that deepen our commitment to India across a range of sectors," it said.

“India represents one of the world’s most promising opportunities to bring the benefits of responsible AI to vastly more people and enterprises," said Irina Ghose, Managing Director of India, Anthropic.

"The country is home to extraordinary technical talent, digital infrastructure at scale, and a proven track record of using technology to improve people’s lives,” she added.

It also highlighted its ongoing partnerships across, including a partnership with Pratham, an education nonprofit.

The Anytime Testing Machine of Pratham, powered by Claude, is currently being piloted with 1,500 students across 20 schools, with plans to expand to 100 schools by the end of 2026, the company said.

Anytime Testing Machine aims to create flexible, credible pathways for learning and certification by helping students practice for exams.

“AI tools like Claude give us new ways to reach students who do not have access to advanced educational resources,” Madhav Chavan, Co‑Founder and CEO, Pratham.

Anthropic’s India run‑rate revenue has doubled since October 2025, it claimed.

Further Anthropic collaborates with Central Square Foundation to use EdTech and AI more effectively to educate children from underserved communities, the release said.

It also cited support for Adalat AI set to launch today, to improve access to judicial services with a national WhatsApp helpline for court case updates. It provides instant case updates, plus translation, document summarization, and interactive querying of legal documents in native Indian languages, the AI firm claimed.

Anthropic created the Model Context Protocol (MCP) as a universal open-source standard for connecting AI applications to external systems and recently donated it to the Linux Foundation.

