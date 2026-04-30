April 30, 2026 7:10 AM हिंदी

Anson Paul's character in Antony Varghese's 'Kattalan' revealed

Anson Paul's character in Antony Varghese's 'Kattalan' revealed (Photo Credit: Cubes Entertainments/Instagram)

Chennai, April 30 (IANS) The makers of director Paul George's pan-Indian Malayalam film 'Kattalan', featuring actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) in the lead, have now revealed the character actor Anson Paul plays in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Cube Entertainments, the production house producing the film, took to its Instagram handle to disclose that Anson Paul played a character called Stanley in the film.

The production house wrote, "Kattalan Character Reveal - #9 @anson__paul as Stanley Worldwide Release on May,2026. A Cubes International Initiative. Shareef Muhammed Presents - ‘KATTALAN’. Starring Antony Varghese , Suneel , Dushara Vijayan , Kabir duhan singh, Parth Tiwarii…Directed by Paul George. Music by Ravi Basrur. A Cubes Entertainments Release."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had earlier this month welcomed ace music director Ravi Basrur on board the unit of the film. The announcement had come as a surprise to many as earlier, the production house had announced Ajaneesh Loknath, the musical genius behind 'Kantara 2', as the film's music composer.

In February this year, the makers had announced that shooting for their film had been wrapped up. While the makers had previously announced that the film would hit screens on May 14 this year, the announcement on completion of filming had only May mentioned and the date of release missing in it.

The production house had won hearts when late last year, it paid tribute to the stuntmen who had worked on the film.

The production house had then released the footage of a four-wheeler turning turtle during the filming of a stunt sequence and offered their salutations to brave stuntmen, whose courage enabled film units to shoot such sequences.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. For the unaware, producer Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments, best known for making the blockbuster 'Marco', is back with his next ambitious venture titled 'Kattalan', a high-octane pan-Indian action thriller that is being directed by Paul George.

While actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) and actress Rajisha Vijayan play the lead in the film, it will also feature Rapper Baby Jean, Telugu actor Sunil, best known for his performances in blockbusters like 'Pushpa: The Rise' (2021), 'Pushpa 2' (2024) and 'Jailer' (2023), actor Kabir Duhan Singh, known for his intense screen presence and powerful performances across multiple languages and veteran Malayalam actors Jagadeesh and Siddique in pivotal roles.

It may be recalled that the makers had also welcomed actor Parth Tiwari and actor Anson Paul on board the unit of the film. Prior to that, they had got on board promising talent Shon Joy. The model-turned-actor is best known for his performance in his debut film 'Alappuzha Gymkhana (2025)'. He is known to have a strong screen presence and is considered a promising talent.

Story for the film has been penned by Paul George, Joby Varghese and Jero Jacob. The dynamic trio is making its sensational writing debut with 'Kattalan'. Sources say that the writers have blended raw storytelling energy with cinematic vision to craft a gritty, high-stakes narrative that thrusts audiences deep into the world of power, betrayal, and the deadly missions.

The film has choreography by Sharief. Costumes for the film are by Dhanya Balakrishnan and cinematography is by Renadive. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed.

--IANS

mkr/

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