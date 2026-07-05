July 05, 2026 3:24 PM हिंदी

Anshula Kapoor thanks sisters Janhvi & Khushi for a memorable Mehendi: Love you both endlessly

Anshula Kapoor thanks sisters Janhvi & Khushi for a memorable Mehendi: Love you both endlessly

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) The sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, will soon be tying the knot with her fiancé, Rohan Thakkar, and the wedding festivities are underway in full swing.

Recently, the entire Kapoor clan got together to celebrate Anshula's Mehendi, glimpses of which are doing rounds on social media.

On Sunday, the bride-to-be expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor for making her Mehendi a memrable one.

Dropping some fun snippets from the wedding celebration, Anshula wrote on her Instagram, "The colours, the chaos, the love, and a heart completely full...@janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor, thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of!Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special. The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything. (sic)."

Showering her love on Janhvi and Khushi, she added, "Thank you for giving me one of the happiest days of my life. I love you both endlessly."

For the unaware, Arjun and Anshula are filmmaker Boney Kapoor's kids from his first wife, Mona Shourie, whereas Janhvi and Khushi are his daughters from his second marriage to the late actress Sridevi.

Meanwhile, Anshula and Rohan's Ghor Dhana ceremony took place in October last year.

Back then, Anshula thanked Janhvi and Khushi for being her 'soft place to land'.

She uploaded a sweet video on social media where Janhvi was seen tying a Paranda to her hair, while Khushi assisted her in the process.

"Didn’t know how much I needed their quiet kind of love until I had it. The kind that doesn’t need words - just a hug at the right time, a hand that reaches to hold mine, a look that says “we’ve got you”. The kind that shows up softly, but stays loud in my heart..," Anshula wrote on the photo-sharing app.

"My sounding boards, my built-in cheerleaders, my unspoken comfort. Thank you for being my soft place to land, always. ILY my @janhvikapoor @khushikapoor (white heart emoji)," she added.

--IANS

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