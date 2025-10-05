Anshula Kapoor shares how her team pushed her ‘out of her comfort zone’ at her Gor Dhana ceremony

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor, on Sunday, took to social media to share a heartfelt note about her Gor Dhana ceremony.

In her post on Instagram, she revealed how her team encouraged her to step out of her comfort zone to look most beautiful at the ceremony. Anshula posted a couple of her photos alongside a note where she gave her team the sweet shout-out. Boney Kapoor’s daughter wrote, “Every detail you see here - the outfit, the hair, the makeup - came straight from the hearts and hands of people I love. @arpita__mehta , you’ve been with me through every first: my first sari, my first lehenga.. so it only felt right that you make my first wedding outfit too. You pour love into every thread, and I felt it all. My lehenga reflected a piece of us - with Bandhini, traditional Kutch embroidery, and mirror work that honoured Rohan’s roots, and your heart in every stitch. Thank you for making me the lehenga of my dreams & indulging me and all my whims and wishes!.”

Anshula added, “@manishamelwani , thank you for making me feel my most beautiful. For gently pushing me outside my comfort zone and for always saying “let’s try it” to every wild idea we’ve had together. @sabakhanmakeup & @hairby_shivanik , you two have been with me through every look, every shoot, every meltdown.. you’ve dolled me up for birthdays, for a few special date nights, and every small and big occasion in between. You’re not just my glam team - you’re family. I wouldn’t have dreamt of doing this day without you. Thank you for all the love, laughter, and patience through every bit of my crazy. Best team, biggest cheerleaders, and the reason I walked into the day grounded, smiling & glowing. Feeling completely me!”

On October 2, The Kapoor family came together for a heartfelt celebration as Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar marked their Gor Dhana ceremony. Anshula got engaged to her longtime partner, screenwriter Rohan, in an intimate gathering held in Mumbai.

The event was attended by close family and friends, including Arjun’s cousins Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor.

